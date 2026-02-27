All-Time Great Movie Gets Huge Boost After America Dominates Olympic Hockey

"Miracle" stars Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks. The film is about the 1980 men's hockey team winning the gold medal.

Americans are living in nostalgia after the United States dominated hockey at the Olympics.

The United States men's and women's hockey teams both defeated Canada to bring the gold medal home.

It was an incredible moment for America, and despite the nonstop screaming from the snowflakes, it's actually cool to love this country and our hockey teams.

That includes the boys who brought home gold 46 years ago.

"Miracle" viewership skyrockets.

The 1980 men's hockey team won the gold medal in epic fashion, and pulled off an insane upset over the Soviet Union before beating Finland in the final game. It was a moment that injected incredible energy and patriotism into a nation that desperately needed it at the time.

The moment was brought to the big screen with the film "Miracle." Kurt Russell gave a hall of fame level performance as head coach Herb Brooks.

Now, people are diving back into the film, thanks to the Olympics. Austin Karp reported that viewership of the classic 2004 film has increased "nearly 300% on Disney+ over the past month," and viewership hours are up 21x since the men won the gold medal game.

You simply love to see it. You love to see the fact the 1980 team is still honored and respected 46 years later, and the film about them remains as relevant as ever.

I've probably watched the locker speech a dozen times over the past couple of weeks.

And you better believe I had this clip lined up and ready to roll for the game against Sweden.

If you haven't already seen "Miracle" (that's a major problem for you if that's the case), then I suggest you fire it up ASAP. Might have to give it another watch tonight now that it's on my mind. Props to all the people who brought home gold for America, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

