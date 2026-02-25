Woke Libs Seethe With Rage At Hockey Heroes For Hilariously Stupid Reason

The men's hockey team continues to have woke liberals melting down.

The wokes continue to be at war with the USA men's hockey team.

The men secured the gold medal in hockey after beating Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller that will forever be remembered.

It is America's first gold medal in men's hockey since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Normal people have been celebrating since Sunday.

The unhinged snowflakes are taking a different approach.

They seethe with rage around the clock.

Hughes brothers have snowflakes imploding after wearing Trump's USA hats.

The outrage cycle continued Tuesday when the men's team met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Jack and Quinn Hughes wore Trump's USA hats and Tage Thompson rocked a Make America Great Again hat while posing with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Are you guys ready for more outrage? Buckle up because the hate is flowing!

I've never seen anything in my life like this situation before. What started with a joke on the phone made by Trump has turned into a four-day news cycle of people losing their minds.

It's truly amazing. Every new reaction that rolls in just makes me love this team more and more. These dudes are a different breed, and despite the nonstop attacks on them, they're not slowing down at all.

They killed Canada's soul, won the gold, immediately went on an all-time party bender, visited the President and attended the State of the Union. A generational run.

Cry more, libs! I'm enjoying the show, and it warms my soul. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

