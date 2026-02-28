Women's Hockey Star Defends Men's Team With Blunt Comments After Trump Call: WATCH

USA hockey hero Abbey Murphy has no interest in seeing division between her squad and the men's team.

The men and women both secured the gold medal for hockey at the Olympics after each beat Canada. Both gold medal games were electric, and there's no question the USA is now the king of the sport.

We ripped it right from Canada's dirty hands.

Unfortunately, woke snowflakes are imploding and targeting the men because they laughed at a joke President Donald Trump made on the phone. He joked that he'd be impeached if he didn't invite the women's team to D.C. for a visit.

Trump was clearly kidding, and whether he should have said it can be debated, but nobody with common sense thinks the men crossed a line. Unfortunately, social media and sensitive media members have been melting down. It's honestly been hilarious to watch.

Abbey Murphy Says Men's Team Has Nothing To Apologize For

While the media might be losing its mind, the women's team – the alleged victims – don't really seem to care about the outrage.

In fact, USA women's team sensation Abbey Murphy said it's "sad" that anyone on the men's team would feel the need to apologize.

"You hear someone in the background of the phone call yell, 'Two for two!' We never felt anything bad for them, and it's sad that they even have to apologize for anything. It was a huge, honestly, part for both teams and a really cool moment," Murphy said during an appearance on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

She also touched on the incredibly close connection the two teams share, which should be obvious to anyone paying attention.

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's comical how large the gap is between reality and how social media acts. The USA hockey family is absurdly tight, and the relationship between the men and women wearing the red, white and blue is unbreakable.

Jack Hughes, the hero who hit the game winner against Canada, spoke with Pat McAfee on Friday, and made it clear they shared some amazing moments together.

I love our women's team and I love our men's team. I'm so happy they both have the gold medal, and I'm confident everyone reading this agrees. Let's end the nonsense and get back to reality. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.