Pat McAfee Provides Health Update After Being Attacked On WWE Raw

Pat McAfee is detailing what went down and, more importantly, how he's feeling, after getting absolutely destroyed and choked out by WWE superstar Gunther during Monday Night Raw.

"I was choked unconscious," the ESPN host and WWE Raw commentator explained at the start of his The Pat McAfee Show, before adding that he went to a Las Vegas hospital afterward to get checked on before being released a short while after.

Yes, that's right everyone - despite this being wrestling and, don't tell anyone - scripted at times, that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt - as Pat found out the hard way!

"I had some blood coming up actually, I don't know if it was from my lung [or my throat]," Pat continued, after being choked for nearly a minute by the raging Austrian Gunther as his cohosts even tried to intervene (in rather hilarious fashion considering they couldn't get past security.)

MCAFEE TURNED PURPLE AND WAS CHOKED OUT

The mayhem took place during WWE's Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Monday when an irate Gunther appeared out of nowhere and approached the broadcast table. After shoving Pat to the ground, Gunther had his eyes set on lead commentator Michael Cole and was ready to throw him into the ring before McAfee

"I realized there was a breathing issue after Gunther ‘boa restricted’ my throat… he had it pretty deep there, and he was flexing as well, because I had my hands [around my throat trying to pull his arms away]," McAfee continued to no avail.

Pat was literally purple during the way-too-real wrestling bit that you can be sure gave McAfee a bigger headache than any hangover ever did!

Many fans are now wondering if this means that Pat will be returning to the wrestling ring to potentially take on Gunther. Pat does have some in-ring experience, even wrestling Adam Cole at WWE's NXT: TakeOver in 2021.

"We'll find out how this goes. Gunther, I hope you're happy buddy, but you may have signed up for something you DON'T WANT," McAfee concluded.

Considering McAfee has been trending all morning long, something tells me that both he and the WWE aren't going to waste this viral opportunity to continue to build both their brands - even if it does come at Pat's expense!

