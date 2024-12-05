Pat McAfee Addresses His New WWE 'Raw' Deal

Pat McAfee's Monday nights are about to become a lot busier as the ESPN personality and television host will be returning to WWE to serve as the color commentator for Monday Night Raw.

Although McAfee had sporadically done commentating alongside lead announcer Michael Cole throughout the past couple of years, he left the wrestling promotion earlier this fall to focus on ESPN's College GameDay. With the NCAA and NFL seasons winding down, however, McAfee will be trading his busy Saturday college football mornings for some Monday night wrestling. .

McAfee's WWE deal is reportedly a full-time gig.

MCAFEE LEFT THE WWE TO FOCUS ON ESPN'S COLLEGE GAME DAY

"An absolute honor to be asked back. A Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the WWE Universe.. Can't wait to be talking into a microphone next to Michael Cole again. He's the GOAT. I'm excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too," McAfee tweeted out on Wednesday.

McAfee is expected to be at the announcer's table for WWE Raw's Netflix debut on January 6. Earlier this year, the WWE made a massive, ten-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix that would air weekly Monday Night Raw programming, pay-per-views as well as other content.

Pat's return to the broadcast table will also have an effect on his fellow ESPN broadcaster, Joe Tessitore, who took over as lead Raw announcer shortly after McAfee left in August. With McAfee and Michael Cole switching from their Friday Night Smackdown roles to RAW, it's believed that Tessitore will now head to Smackdown on Friday nights on the USA Network.

MCAFEE WILL LAUNCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON NETFLIX

Make no mistake about it, Netflix is all-in on the WWE to help launch its live sports entertainment programming. Fans are hoping that the January Raw debut goes much smoother than the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match in which the card was delayed due to an abundance of buffering and streaming issues on the Netflix platform.

As far as McAfee goes, it was a no-brainer to have him return to the WWE as he has become a household name that can deliver the key 18-34 demographic as well as some McAfee shenanigans.

And don't be surprised if Pat steps back into the squared circle. After all, it wasn't too long ago when he was standing alongside The Rock.