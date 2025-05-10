Pat McAfee Declares 'F Everybody' Ahead Of His WWE Match Tonight

Anyone who watches The Pat McAfee Show knows that the former Indianapolis Colts kicker doesn't hold back with his thoughts and opinions (for better or worse), and now he's bringing that same mentality to the wrestling ring.

"F*** Everybody!" the ESPN personality and WWE Monday Night Raw commentator tweeted earlier Saturday ahead of his participation in the WWE Backlash pay-per-view before he faces the former Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who literally choked McAfee out during a wrestling episode a few weeks ago. McAfee was standing up for his broadcast partner, Michael Cole who was being targeted by Gunther when suddenly the massive wrestler turned his attention to McAfee. And let's just say it didn't end well for Pat.

WRESTLING IS FAKE… UNTIL IT ISN'T

Sure, wrestling may be "fake," but it's still physical and sometimes things do go a bit harder and stronger than intended, which McAfee found out first hand as his face turned a bright purple like an Oompa Loompa. After taking some time to reflect on it however, McAfee said the hell with it and delivered one of the best, literal ‘F’n' promos ever to call out Gunther and accept their match challenge tonight at Backlash.

Despite what you may think, McAfee actually has some in-ring experience in wrestling. In 2020, McAfee famously battled against Adam Cole before then squaring off against a number of wrestlers at various WrestleManias, including The Miz and even Vince McMahon himself.

Make no mistake about it, tonight's battle against Gunther has a bigger feel to it and a bigger consequence to it; afterall, McAfee was hardly as big as he is now two, three, or four years ago.

With ESPN's superstar and future lifeline of the network putting on the knee pads and lacing his boots up, you can be sure that MANY eyes will be on Pat McAfee and what he's able to do (or not do) when he faces Gunther at WWE Backlash.

The biggest question is - will McAfee be able to prevail?

