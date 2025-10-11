Patrick Beverley Has Wild Take After Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Title

Might be time to put the wine bottle down, Pat

Before we begin, congratulations to the Las Vegas Aces for winning the WNBA Title!

If you forgot the WNBA playoffs were going on right now, don't worry, I'm sure you aren't alone, but just know, for the purposes of this story, a champion was crowned on Friday night.

It's the third title in four years for the Aces, meaning we may be witnessing a dynasty taking shape in women's basketball.

The postgame ceremonies weren't without some drama of their own, but perhaps the most shocking statement came from outside the arena.

Former NBA role player Patrick Beverely was one of the people who voluntarily watched last night's championship game, and he had some rather interesting thoughts about the champs and whether they deserve an upgrade in competition.

I'm not super familiar with Pat Bev's social media game, but this has to be a bit, right?

I know he hasn't been in the league for a couple of seasons, but there is no chance Beverley actually believes the WNBA champions could even stay on the floor with a college team, let alone an NBA squad.

We here at OutKick aren't exactly shy about pointing out the biological differences between men and women in sports, so if Beverley needs a refresher course he is more than welcome to browse our extensive back catalog, but suffice it to say, a collection of WNBA All-Stars is never going to compete with even a historically dreadful NBA team.

And before you accuse me of being sexist (too late for that, I suppose), I would say the same thing about college football teams playing in the NFL.

It makes my skin crawl every time I hear some mouth-breather say something like, "I think the 2001 Miami Hurricanes could beat the 2008 Detroit Lions."

No, and not only are you wrong, the Lions would probably be 35-point favorites in that stupid hypothetical.

To give Pat Bev even the slightest benefit of the doubt, he did preface his post by mentioning he's a little wine drunk.

Regardless, the comments section let him have it, and rightfully so.

But hey, maybe I need to take my own advice and stop falling for clickbait.

Either that, or the wine Patrick Beverley is guzzling was made in a lab to help people voluntarily nuke their brain cells.

Regardless, bad take, Beverley! Do better!