Do You Notice Anything Odd About This KenPom Top-25 Coaches List?

With college basketball season fast approaching, we as consumers of the product must brace ourselves for the inundation of clickbait articles and posts we will see on X from accounts trying to grab your attention.

It happens every offseason in the lead up to a season in any sport, and we even saw it this offseason with regard to Bleacher Report’s abysmal top 100 NBA players ranking.

Clickbait is a lot like pornography: you’ll know it when you see it.

With all that being said, the last place I would ever expect to see clickbait from is KenPom, but that might be what we have here.

Take a look at this list of the top 25 coaches that KenPom compiled and tell me if you see anything missing.

It’s okay, take your time. Give it a thorough look through.

Are you seeing what I’m seeing?

The man who just won a national championship at 39 years old is nowhere to be found.

That’s right, Todd Golden, the championship-winning coach of the Florida Gators, is on the outside looking in at a list of the 25 best college basketball coaches in America.

You can accuse me of being a homer all you want. I’m obviously a huge Gator fan and I even wrote my very first OutKick article about Golden, but to have the reigning national champion off your list of the best coaches feels asinine, regardless of the criteria you claim to use.

If you’re curious where Golden ended up, you can find him all the way down at number 39.

That’s insane!

He’s the youngest coach to win the title since Jim Valvano in 1983, and did so in just his third season in Gainesville.

Before he arrived at the University of Florida, he took lowly San Francisco to the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

I'm fine if you don't want to put him at number one or even in the top five, as there are some very accomplished coaches in that tier, but look me in the eye and tell me that Ritchie McKay, Will Wade, and Leon Rice are better coaches than Golden right now.

I'm not the only one who took exception to this ranking, either.

We might have to start reevaluating the validity of KenPom rankings moving forward.

Remember, folks, don't fall for the clickbait this basketball season, even if it comes from a reputable source.

All this tells me is that no one is above a good clickbait post from time to time, even the almighty KenPom.