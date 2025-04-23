OutKick Mock Draft 2025: Two Trades And, Yes, Shedeur Sanders Goes In The First Round

One mock draft. One.

And here it is from OutKick Senior NFL Writer, well, me.

It's based on information I've gathered while speaking to NFL front office sources, scouts, and executives over the past couple of weeks.

These come in the form of tidbits, hints, and yes, probably lies. That happens this time of year.

The media would have you believe this is going to be a bad draft. No one working in the NFL I've spoken with has said that so bluntly. They expect a deep draft that has the potential to provide more starters than previous drafts, even as it may deliver fewer superstars or future Hall of Famers.

So, here we go:

Titans Rebuff Browns, Giants Trade Calls

1. Tennessee Titans: The Pick – Cam Ward, QB Miami. Comment – The NFL's worst-kept secret even though the Titans still will not confirm it. OutKick confirmed it in March. The Titans toyed with the idea of trading the pick and both Cleveland and the Giants called about making the exchange, per sources. But now the Titans say they're not trading the pick. They could, however, trade incumbent starter Will Levis at some point during or after the draft.

2. Cleveland Browns: The Pick – Travis Hunter, WR-DB, Colorado. Comment – General manager Andrew Berry outlined what the Browns would do with Hunter's ability to play both offense and defense. Take that as the Browns' plan, barring a crazy, unexpected, ain't happening trade offer.

3. New York Giants: The Pick – Abdul Carter, Edge Penn State. Comment – The Giants would entertain and even like to trade down some. But that's going to require someone willing to go this high for Shedeur Sanders (good luck with that) and have that team not be so low as to have New York lose out on multiple elite players such as Carter and others. Picking Carter puts the likelihood of New York paying Kayvon Thibodeaux in question.

4. New England Patriots: The Pick – Will Campbell, LT, LSU. Comment – The knock on him is his arms measured 32 5/8ths inches during the NFL scouting combine and that caused some scouts to freak the frick out. But the fact is he's played at the highest levels in the SEC and has been a star. He might not be that in the NFL, but he's a definite Day 1 starter. Plus, why not pick a kid whose questionable arm length grew in time for his pro day.

Raiders Trade Up for Ashtyn Jeanty

5. (Trade up) Las Vegas Raiders: The Pick – Ashtyn Jeanty, RB, Boise State. Comment – You thought they would trade up for Shedeur Sanders. But NFL people say Pete Carroll wants to run the football and believes Jeanty to be his latter-day Marshawn Lynch. And why not wait to make the selection at No. 6? Because the Bears, Cowboys and even the Broncos could be trying to get to No. 5 to take Jeanty.

6. (Trade down) Jacksonville Jaguars: The Pick – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas. Comment: They would probably be picking up a fourth- and fifth-round picks for moving down one spot. And now the team that led the NFL in most passing yards allowed in 2024 needs to stop some of that bleeding.

7. New York Jets: The Pick – Armand Membou, RT, Missouri. Comment: The Jets have a lot of wants (TE Tyler Warren, a cornerback or any defensive help, which new coach Aaron Glenn covets). But there's also a need to replace Morgan Moses with a pro-ready, Day 1 starter and Membou is that guy.

8. Carolina Panthers: The Pick – Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia. Comment – The Panthers could throw a dart at any position group and find some legitimate need. But none of it overcomes the fact Carolina allowed more points (31.4 per game) than any other team last year and edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum combined for only 9.5 sacks.

Bears Must Protect Caleb Williams

9. New Orleans Saints: The Pick – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan. Comment: They're not picking Shedeur Sanders despite the issue with Derek Carr's shoulder. They will draft a quarterback at some point, probably in the second round. The Saints have so many needs they're in the strange position of being able to draft the best player available because of question marks throughout the depth chart rather than as a sign of roster strength.

10. Chicago Bears: The Pick – Kelvin Banks, LT, Texas. Comment: The ball watchers will bang the drum for one of the two tight ends still on the board. And, I get it, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland will make a lot of plays in the NFL. But the Bears must protect QB Caleb Williams and the blind side is a big deal because Williams was sacked more than anyone in the NFL last season and that was one of the reasons he cried so much.

11. San Francisco 49ers: The Pick – Mike Green, Edge, Marshall. Comment: Leonard Floyd is gone after collecting 8.5 sacks last season and Nick Bosa cannot do it all by himself. Green critics will point to him facing inferior opponents. Turn on his tape against Ohio State. And watch his work at the Senior Bowl. The 49ers did.

Tyler Warren Is Gonna Be A Stud

12. Dallas Cowboys: The Pick – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona. Comment: The Cowboys have the NFL's highest paid player in quarterback Dak Prescott, and they have to give him weapons to maximize him.

13. Miami Dolphins: The Pick – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan. Comment – This checks all sorts of boxes. The Dolphins have a position need and that could be acute if they trade Jalen Ramsey. Johnson went to Michigan so club owner Stephen Ross, who loves Michigan more than he does the Dolphins, will be happy. And Johnson's toe injury last year won't affect the Dolphins because GM Chris Grier collects players with injury histories as if they were stamps. Seriously, though Johnson is a good pick if he's healthy.

14. Indianapolis Colts: The Pick – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State. Comment – The Colts have their pick of the draft's two best TEs in this scenario and go with the more complete player who affects both the passing game and running game.

15. Atlanta Falcons: The Pick – Mychal Williams, Edge, Georgia Comment: Speaking of Leonard Floyd, his addition quenched Atlanta's thirst for pass rush help. No it didn't. The Falcons have the fewest sacks in the NFL over the past six seasons combined. So they're going to try to relieve that sting in a league where throwing the ball is a big deal for opposing offenses. Williams, by the way, played hurt much of 2024 and the Falcons, having connections with the Georgia program, understand that intimately.

Sean Payton Makes Move For A TE

16. Arizona Cardinals: The Pick – Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama. Comment: The Cardinals want to not only run more but run better and not rely on quarterback Kyler Murray to do so much of it. So dominating the interior line is important.

17. (Trade up) Denver Broncos: The Pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan. Comment: The cynics will say that Sean Payton's offense throws a lot to the running backs, so the tight end is kind of a luxury. Maybe. But remember Payton traded a second- and fifth-rounder for Jeremy Shockey in 2008. And he drafted Jimmy Graham in the 2010 draft. The position is important to him.

18. Seattle Seahawks: The Pick – Grey Zabel, North Dakota State. Comment: He is nasty and big and strong and could anchor the interior of the Seahawks line for years. So argue that this is overdrafting an interior lineman who played at tackle in college, if you wish. The Seahawks know what they're doing.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Pick: Jihad Campbell, LB, Alabama. Comment: They want cornerback help but this isn't a great spot to land one and Campbell would be one of the highest players on their board at the time. Remember that Lavonte David is 35 years old.

Steelers Cannot Resist Picking Sanders

20. (Trade down) Cincinnati Bengals: The Pick: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M. Comment: Defense is a priority for the Bengals this draft, but they're not losing their minds. Picking Stewart higher probably wasn't great value because he's a great specimen and prospect with limited production. So the trade down makes sense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Pick – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado. Comment – Let's agree Sanders is an acquired taste. What some coaches have called entitlement, Mike Tomlin apparently thinks of as spirit and competitiveness. What some see as arrogance, Tomlin sees as confidence. And those intangibles Tomlin likes might be enough to overcome the fact Sanders lacks an elite arm.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: The Pick – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan. Comment – You can almost bet on the promise the Chargers will pick a defensive tackle in the first round. The question is who – Grant, Derrick Harmon, or Walter Nolen. I'm going with Grant based on his familiarity to the coaching staff.

23. Green Bay Packers: The Pick – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas. Comment – Ding, ding, ding, the Packers pick a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since before iPhones were invented. Golden is arguably more polished and definitely currently healthier than all three of Green Bay's starting wide receivers.

Vikings Pick A Fast Freight Train

24. Minnesota Vikings: The pick – Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina. Comment: This would be a great value pick if Emmanwori is there, and it also happens to match a need. Emmanwori was something of a big play machine in college, with multiple pick sixes among his interceptions. Did I mention he ran a 4.38 at the combine at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds?

25. Houston Texans: The Pick – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State. Comment: This is the perfect union of need aligning with grade in that Egbuka is perhaps the highest graded receiver on the board and the Texans have a need because Stefon Diggs left in free agency and Tank Dell's return from a terrible knee injury is uncertain.

26. Los Angeles Rams: The Pick – Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky. Comment – Major wildcard here because they could seriously use some help on the offensive line, at wide receiver, or on the defensive line (still). But the Rams really want playmakers or people that stop playmakers. Thus, Hairston.

27. Baltimore Ravens: The Pick – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Comment – He's high character, high intelligence, versatile, athletic and likes to be physical. In short, he's a Raven. He also happens to fit a need.

28. Detroit Lions: The Pick – Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College. Comment – The Lions spent most of last season looking for pass rush help following multiple injuries, including to Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is on the comeback trail. But the Lions still want more pass rush help.

Chiefs Make Patient Pick

29. Washington Commanders: The Pick – James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee. Comment – This is strictly a need pick because the Commanders are trying to add a pass rusher with dynamic potential – something they currently lack. The club is also open to trading back because it only has five picks and wants to add more.

30. Buffalo Bills: The Pick – Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon. Comment – The Bills need cornerback help because No. 3 corner Tre'Davious White is on a one-year deal and isn't the same guy in 2025 he was in 2019 or 2020. But picking corners later is something this team does well because coach Sean McDermott can coach them like crazy and the system allows for them to do less. So Harmon helps in the interior defensive line as a safe if unspectacular pick.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: The Pick: Josh Simmons, LT, Ohio State. Comment: The Chiefs are so good at what they do. And one thing they do is maximize late, late picks in the first round. Simmons would be a top 10 player all day long were it not for a knee injury he suffered last October. He may not get a lot of reps early in training camp, if the Chiefs bring him along slowly. But he could solve their chronic search for a left tackle midway through the season and going forward.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: The Pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi. Comment – They lost Milton Williams in free agency so they have to reload. But it would not be surprising to see the Eagles trade back a few slots, possibly with the Browns or Giants (yes, a division rival) at the top of the second round as both those teams look to make quarterback moves. It would be costly for anyone wanting to deal.