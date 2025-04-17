Browns Have Thoughts About Travis Hunter's Best Position, Which Is Important Because He's Likely Their Pick

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry insists his team is still "working through all options" with its No. 2 overall selection in the NFL draft. But, come on, everyone believes the Browns are picking Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

One brilliant mind at OutKick reported this weeks ago.

Hunter A ‘Unicorn’ For The Browns

So, not the quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, although Berry admitted, "the quarterback is the most important position" and the Browns need one.

So possibly later on that one.

And not Abdul Carter, although putting him on the same defensive line with Myles Garrett would be scary.

Travis Hunter, people.

That leads to important questions because Hunter is a rare breed. He's actually a unicorn – willing and indeed eager to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level.

"It's a little bit like Ohtani, where when he's playing one side, he's an outstanding player," Berry said Thursday during his predraft news conference. "If he's a pitcher, he's a hitter, he's an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways."

It's important what the Browns think of this Hunter playing both ways, because not everyone is thrilled with the idea. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, for example, had his doubts. And that's important because Vrabel actually had experience playing both sides of the ball on a limited basis in his career.

It's Important What Berry Thinks Of Hunter

So, what say you, GM Berry?

"I think one of the things that you can't fully appreciate until you see Travis play live is just his elite conditioning," Berry said. "Going out and seeing him playing at Colorado, he really never comes off the field. And it's unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than there is in the pro game.

"And it's like the guy barely pants. It's quite incredible."

Berry is sold on Hunter playing both ways for the Browns – yes, assuming he picks Hunter. And that means no holds barred, apparently.

"We wouldn't necessarily put a cap or a governor on what he could do," Berry said. "We would want to be smart in how we start him out."

Browns See Hunter As A WR First

Having said that, the Browns have an opinion on how Hunter would be used primarily. He would start at receiver with the Browns.

"We see his first home as a receiver and his second home on the defensive side of the ball," Berry said.

Berry added that Hunter's "rarest" ability is his ball skills and maximizing that ability means wide receiver. Berry added that the Browns believe Hunter is better at receiver.

But don't misunderstand …

"He's great at both," Berry said. "I want to be clear he's great at both."

But, yeah, receiver first for the Cleveland Browns.