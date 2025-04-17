Browns Have Thoughts About Travis Hunter's Best Position, Which Is Important Because He's Likely Their Pick

PublishedUpdated

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry insists his team is still "working through all options" with its No. 2 overall selection in the NFL draft. But, come on, everyone believes the Browns are picking Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

One brilliant mind at OutKick reported this weeks ago.

Deion Sanders ripped into the Jim Thorpe Award committee for Travis Hunter snub

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 16:  Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with head coach Deion Sanders after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Hunter A ‘Unicorn’ For The Browns

So, not the quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, although Berry admitted, "the quarterback is the most important position" and the Browns need one.

So possibly later on that one. 

And not Abdul Carter, although putting him on the same defensive line with Myles Garrett would be scary.

Travis Hunter, people.

That leads to important questions because Hunter is a rare breed. He's actually a unicorn – willing and indeed eager to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level.

"It's a little bit like Ohtani, where when he's playing one side, he's an outstanding player," Berry said Thursday during his predraft news conference. "If he's a pitcher, he's a hitter, he's an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways."

It's important what the Browns think of this Hunter playing both ways, because not everyone is thrilled with the idea. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, for example, had his doubts. And that's important because Vrabel actually had experience playing both sides of the ball on a limited basis in his career.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry responds to questions during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on March 25, 2022.

It's Important What Berry Thinks Of Hunter

So, what say you, GM Berry?

"I think one of the things that you can't fully appreciate until you see Travis play live is just his elite conditioning," Berry said. "Going out and seeing him playing at Colorado, he really never comes off the field. And it's unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than there is in the pro game. 

"And it's like the guy barely pants. It's quite incredible."

Berry is sold on Hunter playing both ways for the Browns – yes, assuming he picks Hunter. And that means no holds barred, apparently.

"We wouldn't necessarily put a cap or a governor on what he could do," Berry said. "We would want to be smart in how we start him out."

Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Browns See Hunter As A WR First

Having said that, the Browns have an opinion on how Hunter would be used primarily. He would start at receiver with the Browns.

"We see his first home as a receiver and his second home on the defensive side of the ball," Berry said.

Berry added that Hunter's "rarest" ability is his ball skills and maximizing that ability means wide receiver. Berry added that the Browns believe Hunter is better at receiver.

But don't misunderstand …

"He's great at both," Berry said. "I want to be clear he's great at both."

But, yeah, receiver first for the Cleveland Browns.

Tags
Written by

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.