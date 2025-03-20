OutKick Bracket Breakdown: Full Preview Of 2025 NCAA Tournament & March Madness

In preparation for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Tournament, OutKick delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire bracket. Looking for some advice for your March Madness bracket pool? You've come to the right place!

We've got you covered with a general tips & tricks article that can help you differentiate yourself from your bracket pool competitors: 

READ: Tips For Filling Out Your 2025 NCAA Tournament March Madness Bracket

Plus, we have detailed breakdowns of each of the four regions in the NCAA Tournament. These include the most likely team from each region to reach the Final Four, sleeper teams that could surprise everyone, highly-seeded busts and potential first-round upsets to keep an eye on. 

Below is a quick recap of each region, followed by a link to the in-depth analysis. 

2025 NCAA Tournament Region Breakdowns To Help You Win Your March Madness Bracket Pool 

EAST REGION 

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Duke Blue Devils

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #6 BYU Cougars

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Wisconsin Badgers

First-Round Upset Alert: #12 Liberty over #5 Oregon 

Player To Watch: Cooper Flagg, Duke 

Full breakdown HERE

OutKick's Dan Z. delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire 2025 NCAA Tournament with upset picks for your March Madness bracket pools.

WEST REGION 

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Florida Gators 

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #3 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #2 St. John's Red Storm

First-Round Upset Alert: #12 Colorado State over #5 Memphis 

Player To Watch: JT Toppin, Texas Tech 

Full breakdown HERE

OutKick's Dan Z. delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire 2025 NCAA Tournament with upset picks for your March Madness bracket pools.

SOUTH REGION 

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Auburn Tigers 

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #11 North Carolina Tar Heels

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Iowa State Cyclones 

First-Round Upset Alert: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan 

Player To Watch: R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Full breakdown HERE

OutKick's Dan Z. delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire 2025 NCAA Tournament with upset picks for your March Madness bracket pools.

MIDWEST REGION

Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Houston Cougars

Sleeper Final Four Pick: #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Kentucky Wildcats

First-Round Upset Alert: #12 McNeese State over #5 Clemson 

Player To Watch: L.J. Cryer, Houston Cougars

Full breakdown HERE

OutKick's Dan Z. delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire 2025 NCAA Tournament with upset picks for your March Madness bracket pools.

Good luck to everyone and enjoy one of the best sporting events of the entire year! 

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to OutKick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named "Brady" because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

