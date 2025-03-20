OutKick Bracket Breakdown: Full Preview Of 2025 NCAA Tournament & March Madness
In preparation for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Tournament, OutKick delivered an in-depth breakdown of the entire bracket. Looking for some advice for your March Madness bracket pool? You've come to the right place!
We've got you covered with a general tips & tricks article that can help you differentiate yourself from your bracket pool competitors:
READ: Tips For Filling Out Your 2025 NCAA Tournament March Madness Bracket
Plus, we have detailed breakdowns of each of the four regions in the NCAA Tournament. These include the most likely team from each region to reach the Final Four, sleeper teams that could surprise everyone, highly-seeded busts and potential first-round upsets to keep an eye on.
Below is a quick recap of each region, followed by a link to the in-depth analysis.
2025 NCAA Tournament Region Breakdowns To Help You Win Your March Madness Bracket Pool
EAST REGION
Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Duke Blue Devils
Sleeper Final Four Pick: #6 BYU Cougars
Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Wisconsin Badgers
First-Round Upset Alert: #12 Liberty over #5 Oregon
Player To Watch: Cooper Flagg, Duke
Full breakdown HERE.
WEST REGION
Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Florida Gators
Sleeper Final Four Pick: #3 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #2 St. John's Red Storm
First-Round Upset Alert: #12 Colorado State over #5 Memphis
Player To Watch: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Full breakdown HERE.
SOUTH REGION
Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Auburn Tigers
Sleeper Final Four Pick: #11 North Carolina Tar Heels
Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Iowa State Cyclones
First-Round Upset Alert: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan
Player To Watch: R.J. Davis, North Carolina
Full breakdown HERE.
MIDWEST REGION
Most Likely Final Four Team: #1 Houston Cougars
Sleeper Final Four Pick: #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Top 4 Seed Most Likely To Miss Sweet 16: #3 Kentucky Wildcats
First-Round Upset Alert: #12 McNeese State over #5 Clemson
Player To Watch: L.J. Cryer, Houston Cougars
Full breakdown HERE.
Good luck to everyone and enjoy one of the best sporting events of the entire year!