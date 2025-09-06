Oregon Duck Debuts 'Duckbubu' As Labubu Craze Hits College Football

Many are still trying to figure out why these things are so popular

I can't explain why, but Labubus are everywhere, and as of Saturday, that now includes the world of college football, thanks to the Oregon Ducks.

If you're unfamiliar with what the hell Labubus are, allow me to enlighten you… Alright, "enlighten" probably isn't the right word.

Labubus are these weird. plushy keychains that look like little monster characters with pointed ears and weird, triangular teeth. Some Chinese company has been churning them out and has already sold enough of them to swan dive into a pool of money a la Scrooge McDuck.

They can't keep things in stock. A few are floating around my house as we speak.

I've probably had some version of this conversation with my fiancée at least three or four times:

HER: I'm back from the mailbox.

ME: (Very handsomely) Cool, anything good?

HER: A Labubu.

ME: …another one?

END SCENE

While I still can't figure these things out — now I know how my parents felt when Pokémon were big — Naomi Osaka loves them, and Labubus were the subject of the latest South Park episode, and now, the Oregon Duck is cosplaying as one.

I present to you, Duckbubu!

That is very funny and kind of creepy as hell at the same time. That's a weird Venn diagram to be in, but I bet the Germans have a word for it.

Something like "Laffencreepen."

But still, the Duck continues to be one of the funniest mascots, and it was nice to see him have a bounce-back week after tripping and losing his head. That's the worst thing that can happen to a mascot, so it's good to see he didn't get a case of the yips and came back strong.