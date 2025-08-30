Oregon Duck Mascot Wipes Out, Loses Head Before Season Opener Against Montana State

It's the start of a new college football season for players and programs across the nation, but it's also a new season for the brave men and women who throw on mascot costumes for those programs.

Unfortunately, even the most iconic mascots in the game can still have rough days, and this was the case for the Oregon Ducks' mascot ahead of the team's season opener against the Montana State Bobcats.

Now, the expectation is obviously that the Ducks will win this one handily. Still, it's a mascot's duty to bring the energy even when it looks like this could be a pretty swift victory.

We didn't get to see exactly what happened, but I have to assume The Duck came barreling out of the tunnel to raucous applause, and then promptly ate a plate of s--t. This is because the Big Ten Network broadcast happened to cut to the action right as the Duck was lying face down on the turf, as its duck head tumbled off.

No children! Look away! Don't gaze into his human eyes!

Hey, at least it's only Week 1. Plenty of time to salvage the season. The same goes for Texas.

Now, this may sound strange, but I have something of a photographic memory when it comes to mascot mishaps. I mean, the Anaheim Ducks' Wildwing almost catching on fire, Mariner Moose breaking his ankle while getting towed by an ATV while on roller blades; I remember them all.

This is why when I first saw this clip, I was hit with an intense set of mascot mishap déjà vu.

Well, that's because about two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes visited Eugene when the excitement around Coach Prime was at its absolute peak. So, The Duck channeled Coach Prime and walked out with sunglasses and a cowboy hat on its head.

A head that promptly fell off.

Oh, boy.

They need to get a strap on that head ASAP.

We don't want any more kids realizing that there's a college kid inside that giant, anthropomorphic duck on the sidelines.