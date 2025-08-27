Naomi Osaka's Immaturity Reaches New Level With Cringey Labubu Moment At U.S. Open

Tennis star may actually be getting more immature with age

For a self-described introvert who despises attention from the media and has shed tears during multiple routine press conferences in recent years, Naomi Osaka sure does have a knack for bringing attention to herself.

Osaka breezed through her first-round match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night against Belgian Greet Minnen, but the focus wasn't on her actual play in her straight-sets win, but instead it was on her outfit and the little friend she brought with her onto the court.

Osaka emerged from the tunnel at Louis Armstrong Stadium wearing a red outfit with a ridiculous amount of crystaled-out roses in her own hair and a hair clip of extensions she removed before the match began. 

Fashion statements are a part of tennis, especially on the women's side, but again, Osaka has been on the record calling herself an introvert who has avoided the media at all costs in the past. This is a woman who withdrew from the French Open in 2021 because she didn't agree with having to do mandatory post-match press conferences.

Osaka was understandably in good spirits and happy to take part in her on-court interview following her victory – funny how that works – and introduced the world to her bedazzled Labubu. 

While discussing her bold look, Osaka was asked if there was anything she didn't want fans to miss as it regards her style throughout the tournament. This is when she plugged her Labubu, which she named "Billy Jean Bling."

Her over-the-top laugh, while maybe a dozen fans inside the stadium reacted to the toy, really brought the moment together.

It's no secret that Osaka's Labubu shout-out is likely just a marketing play, and her catering to her fanbase in Asia where the toys are extremely popular, but that doesn't mean the Japan international's moment on the court can't be labeled as extremely awkward and immature.

Osaka supporters who were hoping to see her turn the focus back to her tennis and spend less time on off-court antics may have to wait a bit longer, and maybe forever.

