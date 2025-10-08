LeBron James’ Fake ‘Decision’ Backfires: Lakers Fan Sues After Getting Duped

LeBron James-Madoff will be returning next season.

If you or a loved one fell for one of LeBron James’ marketing stunts, I’ve got an island to sell you.

The 40-year-old Lakers star somehow managed to LeDupe a fan into buying overpriced tickets — a move that would’ve made Bernie Madoff proud.

Now that fan is suing the King for making a fool out of him.

On Monday, James teased "The Decision 2," a clear bait-and-switch that made it seem like he was about to announce his final season.

Fans bit. Ticket prices for Lakers games spiked.

Then Tuesday rolled around, and LeBron’s big "decision" turned out to be nothing more than an ad for a new Hennessy line.

It might’ve been LeBron’s biggest con job since getting the Lakers to draft Bronny.

While Hennessy itself may be smooth, this campaign left a bad taste for the easily persuaded.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Los Angeles fan Andrew Garcia allegedly bought two tickets to a Lakers home game on March 31, 2026, for $432.83 each. Garcia is seeking $856 in damages.

"I wouldn’t have purchased it if he weren’t going to retire. Plain and simple," the 29-year-old told the outlet.

Nearly a grand for two seats, and he completely fell for it (allegedly).

After Snoop Dogg’s "I’m quitting smoking" stunt turned out to be an edibles ad, maybe it’s time some folks got a Wi-Fi timeout.

