LeBron Teases 'Second Decision' & The Internet Unloads Its Best Jokes

LeBron James posts a cryptic message about a 'second decision' but many believe it's just an Amazon Prime commercial

LeFraud's not retiring.

LeBron James' cryptic "second decision" social media post on Monday has many Internet analysts believing that the self-proclaimed book nerd is about to announce some Amazon Prime Day deal.

Why?

Because Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day and LeBron James just happens to have a marketing deal, starting in 2025, to distribute his "Mind The Game" podcast through Amazon platforms.

You can't fool us, LeFraud.

In July, LeBron appeared in a Prime promo announcing Prime Days. In the commercial, titled "What’s next?" LeBron contemplates what comes after his eventual retirement while hoping to "inspire" Prime members to "pursue their own possibilities," according to Amazon's PR team.

Add it all up and you have the makings of yet another LeBron commercial on Tuesday.

He's not retiring. You're just about to be told that you can get LeBron shampoo and LeBron conditioner and LeBron shaving cream on the LeBron channel at Amazon.

Or something like that.

America Dumps Out Jokes Over LeBron's ‘Second Decision’