LeBron's Big 'Decision' Turns Out To Be Hennessy Commercial, Internet Erupts

LeJinping James figures out a way to infuriate sports fans - again

LeFraud is going to LeFraud.

The big "second Decision" that LeBron James promoted on Monday has been revealed and this guy stuck to the script that OutKick predicted. We figured LeFraud was promoting Amazon Prime for Prime Days. It turns out we were just half right.

LeBron's big announcement turned out not to be a commercial for Amazon, but a commercial for Hennessy.

To say the Internet is PISSED is an understatement.

LeChina James had fans thinking he was leaving the Lakers and retiring. LeJinping James had people thinking they were about to get an incredible deal on TCL TVs for Prime Days.

Instead, we got LeBron telling us about his new favorite liquor.

The real winner here? Amazon.

Prime was one of the biggest trends in the United States Monday night as word got out that LeBron was most likely about to promote Prime Days.

Bezos wins and he wasn't even paying LeDiva. Look at that surge late Monday.