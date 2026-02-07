Olympic Announcer's True Feelings Caught On Live Mic

The NBC execs are not going to be happy about this one.

The Winter Olympics are off and running in Italy, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch.

People can't get enough of the Winter Games. Skiing, snowboarding, hockey, the whole shebang.

Well, everyone except this Peacock announcer on the mic for the men's snowboarding big air competition.

As the scores were posted and the announcer thought he was throwing to a break, he let his true thoughts be known. Which the whole world heard thanks to a hot mic that was still live, presumably because the production truck has a grudge against this guy or something.

Alright, let's unpack this thing. In fairness to our unfortunate play-by-play guy, that is a brutally long time to stay on air after your host throws to break.

These broadcasters have earpieces in with producers talking to them non-stop, so why didn't anyone with a direct line to this poor bastard start frantically telling him they aren't going to take a commercial break just yet?

This almost felt intentional.

That being said, whoever our faux snowboard enthusiast is, he is enough of a pro to know NEVER to start running his mouth until he gets the all-clear.

No matter how long that shot lingers, just keep your mouth shut until that little earpiece tells you it's okay to start speaking your thoughts freely.

Take it from me, a guy who has barely any live television experience.

Now that we got that out of the way, let's address the elephant in the room: he isn't wrong.

Look, I love the Olympics as much as the next guy, and my overwhelming sense of national pride makes me root for the USA in every competition we find ourselves in, but not every single one of these events is appointment television.

I love hockey, and I think downhill skiing and curling are pretty sweet, but there are also large parts of the Winter Games I find borderline unwatchable.

Our unlucky Peacock announcer didn't say anything wrong, he just said it at the wrong time.

The fine folks on X have his back, echoing similar sentiments to my own.

There's also a good chance this guy is like the rest of us and is just medal watching, and, as you'll notice on the scoreboard they left up on screen for an unusually long amount of time, the United States finished 4th and won't be taking any hardware home from this event.

No wonder he was so bored! He's a true patriot!