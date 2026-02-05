Trinidad Chambliss Losing NCAA Appeal Sets Up Courtroom Showdown That Could Change College Sports

After a second waiver denial, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is turning to state court in a case that could create a new legal path for athletes seeking extra eligibility.

The NCAA officially denied the medical waiver request of Trinidad Chambliss on Wednesday evening that now sets up a showdown next week inside a Mississippi courtroom that could have drastic ramifications for the future of college sports.

Over the past two months, the Ole Miss quarterback has been involved in a waiver process with the NCAA that dates back to his time at Ferris State, where Chambliss played before playing this past season for the Rebels.

After an initial denial of a waiver on January 9th centered around his health during the 2022 season that Chambliss says prevented him from playing, the Ole Miss athletic department submitted what they deemed was sufficient medical information in an appeal for the NCAA's board to reconsider.

Now that the waiver has been officially denied for a second time, both sides will meet inside a Pittsboro, Mississippi, courthouse next week for their first hearing in this lawsuit filed by Chambliss.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level," Ole Miss said on Wednesday.

"Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record."

That legal remedy? Lawsuits, but filed on the local level, compared to previous antitrust lawsuits filed in federal court.

Trinidad Chambliss Lawsuit Could Open The Floodgates For NCAA

This case, which was filed at the state level, stands out compared to others based on the fact it was not filed in federal court. Also, with attorneys Tom Mars and William Liston III representing him, Trinidad Chambliss is actually suing under the ‘contract claim’, compared to an antitrust lawsuit.

Why is this important pertaining to athletes? Well, having a lawsuit centered around ‘contract claim’ only puts this on Chambliss, and not other athletes that could be harmful to a group of athletes, compared to just one single individual.

This is also the path Tennessee's Joey Aguilar has taken, filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in Knoxville Chancery Court last week. On Wednesday, Aguilar was granted a TRO, which allows him to participate in team workouts over the next fifteen days. His lawyer, Cam Norris, is preparing for a hearing on a preliminary injunction either Friday or next week, that could see Tennessee have its starting quarterback return for the 2026 season.

In case you were wondering, the local court route is the same path currently being used by Alabama's Charles Bediako to continue playing college basketball (for the 2nd time) for the remainder of this season. A conference call is slated to take place Thursday, as lawyers for Bediako are looking to reschedule their hearing that was set for Friday until at least next week.

The NCAA is being represented in their defense of lawsuits filed by Aguilar and Bediako by attorney Taylor Askew, who is a former Tennessee Tech football player and Tennessee law school graduate.

Even though each case is different in arguments, they are all connected in the way in which they were filed.

Athletic departments, and lawyers, have figured out that filing in a local court is potentially more beneficial than suing at the federal level. Look how quickly Bediako and Aguilar received a TRO that allowed them to participate in team activities.

The difference in timing is notable, as the ongoing case involving Diego Pavia, where he is fighting to have time spent at the JUCO level does not count towards NCAA eligibility, is still waiting to be further heard by a judge.

What Would Happen If Either QB Wins Their Case?

So, if Chambliss or Aguilar are granted temporary injunctions, you will certainly see more athletes looking for a return to college athletics going the local route.

This alone would lay out a potential blueprint for other athletes to sue their way back into college, especially if they are finding local judges that are just following the law based on the rights of individuals looking to earn a living.

Sure, that's the simpler way of saying these athletes have found a different loophole in returning to college. But, as multiple AD's have said publicly over the past few months, negotiating with athletes is a path that could prevent these types of lawsuits being filed.

As for the NCAA, the organization is clearly frustrated by the tactics being used.

"Do I think NCAA rules are complicated? No. I do not,’’ NCAA president Charles Baker told CNN. "What’s complicated is a series of decisions made in different jurisdictions that take a couple of years to work through the system. The rule is pretty clear, but it’s very frustrating when somebody can go to court and get a decision and turn the whole thing on its head."

Get ready. These next two weeks have the potential to further change college athletics, and who gets to return to college for another season, or for the second time in their life.