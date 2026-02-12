Ole Miss Coach Joe Judge Arms New Dads With All-Time Excuse During Football Season

The court hearing regarding the future of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his collegiate eligibility was in full swing in Pittsboro, MS on Thursday, with many different people taking the stand.

One such person was Rebels offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, Joe Judge.

Being the QB coach, Judge knows Chambliss better than just about anyone on the team, so it made sense to call upon him to speak in defense of his signal caller.

What ensued, however, was one of the most off-topic yet hilarious monologues about fatherhood you will ever hear in a courthouse scene not involving a paternity suit.

To be fair to Judge, I haven't heard his full testimony, so this clip lacks any sort of additional context.

But there may not be enough context in the world to explain what our guy Joey was going for here.

"If you have this baby during the season, that father has to play good football."

Spoken like a true football guy, coach!

As a guy who values his sleep and has a little one at home, and potentially more on the way down the road, I am absolutely going to try this with my wife.

"Listen babe, when it's the offseason, you can make me change all the diapers you want, just like coach Judge said. But right now, I need to lock in because it's football season and I have a lot of articles to write."

I see that working about as well as a unicycle with a flat tire, but you miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Judge is getting skewered pretty badly on social media, which is to be expected given his tenure as the head coach of the New York Giants gave the fine folks on X plenty of ammunition.

In all seriousness, Judge might want to get his priorities straightened out.

I understand what he is saying, but nothing is more important than being a father, and as much as I hate being woken up in the middle of the night, I do it every time without hesitation (okay, maybe a little hesitation).

A child is a responsibility that should be shared by the mother and the father, and choosing to have a child whether you're a collegiate athlete or not doesn't change that.

Plus, these guys are all in their early 20s. They are young enough to be able to afford a few sleepless nights.

Waking up with a baby is probably still less detrimental to their mental acuity than staying out and drinking until 6 am, but what do I know?