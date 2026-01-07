Ole Miss Assistant Joe Judge Compared Chaotic Staff Drama To Being Neighbors With Aaron Hernandez

Ole Miss prepares for the Fiesta Bowl amid staff unknowns and LSU coaching conflicts, which Joe Judge compared to living next door to Aaron Hernandez

To say that the past few weeks of the Ole Miss football season have been chaotic would be a massive understatement. From Lane Kiffin leaving Oxford before the college football playoff got underway, to the Rebels now playing in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night for a spot in the national championship, what a crazy ride.

After defeating Georgia last Thursday in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in the semifinals, it was noticeable in some of Pete Golding's responses that the Ole Miss head coach was getting tired of discussing the non-stop movement of some assistant coaches.

As of last weekend, Ole Miss still had the services of at least six assistant coaches who are currently under contract with Lane Kiffin at LSU.

One of them just so happens to be Charlie Weis Jr., who is still calling plays for the Rebels offense. But, when you are the contracted OC for a different school, while still lending your expertise to another, things can get a bit chaotic during this time of year with the transfer portal open.

It probably helps that Ole Miss has been able to sign a plethora of current players to new NIL deals for next season, which includes Trinidad Chambliss (waiver pending) and Kewan Lacy.

This meant that Weis Jr. would be hopping on multiple private jets over the past five days, making sure he was doing the job he was hired to do in Baton Rouge, while also making sure the Ole Miss offense is prepared for a showdown with a highly-talented Miami defense on Thursday night.

So, when Charlie Weis Jr. left New Orleans following the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, his main job called for him to be back in Baton Rouge, just a quick drive up the interstate from the Superdome.

And, from that moment on, he has continued to fly back and forth between one job to the other, most recently being a part of transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt's visit to LSU on Monday night.

Will LSU Assistants Show Up To Help Ole Miss?

When asked on Tuesday night during the Rebels media event in Scottsdale, Arizona about what these past few weeks have been like with assistant coaches making the trek between two college towns, assistant Joe Judge chose to reference his former New England Patriots neighbor.

"My next door neighbor was Aaron Hernandez. I know this is still more chaotic," Judge told reporters about the past week.

I mean, that's certainly one way to describe everything this current staff has gone through in the lead up to this important game.

Now, whether assistant coaches Joe Cox, Sawyer Jordan, Dane Stevens, George McDonald or even Kevin Smith (Who might be in Arizona) show up for the final walkthrough on Wednesday before taking the field on Thursday night is still up in the air.

For Ole Miss' sake, it doesn't sound like Joe Judge is too worried about the optics of which coaches are on the sidelines.

"We are prepared, depending on who does or does not show up," Judge told reporters, via Brandon Marcello. "We’ve coached an entire week without them, basically planning for no one to be here, but we don’t know if that’ll be the case."

I would imagine Pete Golding will have that same type of energy on Wednesday, when he will join Miami's Mario Cristobal for the Fiesta Bowl press conference.

