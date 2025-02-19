Is It Okay For Sport Fans To Boo Opponent's National Anthem?

Is booing an opposing country's national anthem off limits when it comes to competitive sports?

That's what many are debating after Canadian fans booed the Team USA hockey team during the Star Spangled Banner at this past weekend's 4 Nations Tournament game in what would eventually lead to a brawl between both teams just a few minutes after the game began.

But did the Canadian fans go too far? Or did the booing and ridiculing actually have the reverse effect and embolden / hype up Team USA players? After all, the Americans did win 3-1.

OutKick founder Clay Travis posed the question on his X account Tuesday night and I was shocked at how close the results were. With over 30,000 votes so far, the "No's" currently lead with 52% while the "Yes" voters are at 47%.

IS EVERYTHING FAIR GAME IN SPORTS?

"My vote is [No, I don't have a problem with booing]. And I wouldn't have a problem with the US booing Canada or Mexico's anthem either for a home game… it's a national rivalry game," Clay tweeted out.

Many agreed with him, including myself.

Sports is Sports. There's a competitiveness to it and, more importantly - Fans are Fans.

Think about your favorite teams and their rivals - whether it's Yankees / Red Sox or Michigan / Ohio State… fans are booing the other team's school song or the opposing players the entire time. Reggie Miller vs John Starks and Spike Lee, anyone? I mean, that's the beauty of sports and everything that comes with it! Both teams shake hands afterward and fans should be able to do the same thing. But during the actual game? I mean, let's go!

However, the fact that the results shocked some people as well.

On one hand, it's great that OutKick readers are so patriotic that they realize just how much a national anthem or flag means to other countries like it does to Americans.

Some people tweeted back and called the booing "classless," while others said that it comes down to having respect for one another's heritage.

We'll see what the ACTUAL American fans do when Team USA hosts Canada in the 4 Nations FInals tomorrow night in Boston.

Do you think they will boo?