Ohio State's Wide Receiver Room Brings Tears To My Eyes

Brian Hartline must be stopped at all costs.

When it comes to college football, 99 percent of the time, you are lucky to have a first-round draft pick at wide receiver once every several years.

Five-star wide receivers don't just grow on trees. And the ones who do end up producing are even rarer.

Now imagine you have two potential first-round draft picks at wide receiver on the same team at the same time.

Well, if you are an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, you don't need to do much imagining, as Ryan Day's squad has, once again, created a near-monopoly on top level pass-catching talent.

Everyone is probably familiar with Jeremiah Smith, the All-American and former five-star who has been lighting college football on fire with his incendiary play.

And he was up to his usual tricks earlier today against Penn State.

Are you serious?

Where in the world do they find these freaks of nature, any way?

Smith wasn't the only Buckeye that put on a clinic in Columbus.

Fellow battery mate Carnell Tate told Jeremiah to hold his beer (but don't drink it, because he's only 19 years old), putting up a five-catch, 124 yard day, including this beautiful bomb courtesy of quarterback Julian Sayin.

Is that a corner route or a work of priceless art?

I'd say "hang it in the Louvre," but I wouldn't want it to get stolen.

And if you think this gravy train is slowing down anytime soon, think again!

The Buckeyes have the best high school receiver in the country, Chris Henry Jr., waiting in the wings to take the reins from Smith and Tate.

Now, if I may offer a ray of light to Ohio State Haters, Buckeyes offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline, is being rumored for the Penn State head coach opening.

It's a moon shot, but it's the only hope the rest of us fans have if we ever want to see our teams sign a five-star wide receiver again.

So, if I may make a suggestion to the Nittany Lions' brass, please, for the sake of college football, make Brian Hartline your next head coach.