How Does Ohio State Keep Getting Away With This?

They better at least name a library after wide receivers coach Brian Hartline when his time in Columbus comes to an end.

Ladies and gentlemen, the big bad bully on the wide receiver recruiting block has done it again.

I don't know how other elite programs keep letting the Buckeyes get away with this, but feast your eyes on the latest cyborg to be added to the Ohio State receiver factory.

Meet Chris Henry Jr., everyone.

Every college football fan outside of Columbus, Ohio, has to be punching the air watching this clip.

In the immortal words of Jessie from Breaking Bad, "THEY CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!"

With catches like that one against South Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, it's no wonder Henry is a consensus five-star prospect across just about every recruiting site that matters.

If the name sounds familiar, by the way, it should.

Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn't the only Ohio State wideout with NFL bloodlines.

Henry Jr. is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.

Henry was a mainstay in the Bengals' offense up until his tragic death in December 2009, though I am sure he is looking down on his son with immense pride at the young man he grew up to be.

With Henry Jr. in the fold, the Buckeyes should have another absolutely filthy wide receiver tandem starting next fall with the 6'5" prospect to go along with 6'3" prodigy, Jeremiah Smith.

If you were rooting for the demise of Ohio State after watching them win the College Football Playoff last year, you may be sorely disappointed, because it doesn't look like this gravy train is slowing down anytime soon.

Fans are starting to come to a similar realization in the comments section, too.

On another note, whatever they are paying wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to stay at Ohio State, it isn't nearly enough.

The pipeline of elite wide receivers that continues to run through central Ohio these past several years has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

As a fan of a college football team not named the Buckeyes, I PRAY someone snatches him up for a head coaching job soon.

Otherwise, we will all have to collectively watch as Hartline and Ohio State take whoever they want from wherever they want.