Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Drew A Massive Crowd At A Dick's Sporting Goods

It was a bad day for anyone who need to buy running shoes

Ohio State fans are fired up for the upcoming college football season, and you can understand why. They're, of course, coming off a national championship last season, but they've also got a certified star in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, regarded by many as perhaps the best player in college football.

Buckeyes fans certainly know it, and they showed up in droves to meet him at a Columbus-area Dick's Sporting Goods.

I mean, the place looked like a Dick's Sporting Goods on Black Friday circa 2008. Back when Black Friday was still Black Friday, complete with people getting trampled at the door.

The good old days.

Smith was in the store for a meet-and-greet. As you'll see in the video shared by Columbus TV anchor and reporter Adam King, it was a wild scene, with Smith getting a police escort through the store.

Usually, you have to try to shoplift fishing lures or Nikes to get that!

That's pretty damn cool. I can't imagine being 19 and having people show up at a sporting goods store to get a photo with me.

Although when I was around that age, I was stunned when my prom date showed up and was willing to take photos with me.

However, the only people I can think about are the ones who showed up to that Dick's and had no idea this was happening.

Just think of the guy who showed up to buy a new pair of running shoes or to test drive a bunch of putters he had no intention of buying (*raises hand* I've been known to do that one), only to find himself in the middle of what looks somewhat reminiscent of Beatlemania.

Some poor sap probably dropped by thinking he was going to run and grab a pair of Franklin batting gloves on his way to the company softball game.

No sir. He ran headlong into Buckeye fever.

Ohio State gets its season started on August 30, with what could prove to be the biggest game of the entire college football season when they play host to the Texas Longhorns.