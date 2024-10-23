Mailbag: Raiders Dealing Maxx Crosby At Trade Deadline Would Be Stunning, Plus Reaction To AOC's NFL Misstep

The NFL trade deadline dominates this edition of the of All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail. 

The deadline is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. (ET). 

And my prediction is we'll see maybe a handful more notable trades between now and the deadline because there are multiple teams, including the Panthers, in sell mode with players on expiring contracts.

Some of those available players are promising contributors this year for teams wanting to upgrade for their playoff run.

So let's get to it:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after stopping a third down play in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Is Maxx Crosby Available?

Q. Armando, Good morning sir. Do you believe that the Raiders will trade Maxx Crosby? Thank you for your great insight.

—Joel Eckenrod

A. Joel, as I wrote in my email to you, if Crosby is traded, Raiders fans would buy out all the pitchforks and torches from their local hardware store and visit the team facility en masse.

Seriously, it would take a treasure trove of picks to acquire Crosby – minimum two first-round selections. The Raiders would also reap nearly $58 million in cap space relief through 2026 – and remember cap space carries over.

But – huge, here – Raiders owner Mark Davis has dismissed the possibility. Crosby is on record saying he would rather not go, including to his home state of Michigan, where the Lions have a need since the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.

And new minority partner Tom Brady was usually an advocate of adding talent, not selling it off. He cheered the Chiefs acquiring Hopkins on Wednesday. He's not going to advocate his team selling assets.

It would be shocking if this happened.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field during halftime against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins Personal Details

You guys are quick on the draw today. On the DeAndre Hopkins trade that was mostly consummated overnight Tuesday, with the receiver expected in Kansas City sometime Wednesday, we have this:

Q. No mention of any drug-related suspensions or baby mama drama in [the] clubhouse?

–Junkman Jack

A. Junkman, you're obviously a baseball guy. Baseball players dress in their clubhouse. Football players use a locker room.

Anyway, the reason there was no mention of those issues in a story about the trade is none of them are pending or were relevant to the trade. The Chiefs are aware of Hopkins' history and still made the trade. The Titans made the trade, not because Hopkins has had those issues in the past, but they wanted to get something for a player on an expiring contract.

As to the issues: It has been little reported but one reason in 2020 the Texans traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a fourth-round pick is they were concerned about his off-field acquaintances, per sources.

In May 2022, the NFL suspended Hopkins for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. That is the only time Hopkins was suspended.

AOC Israel

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.  Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

AOC Story Reaction Incoming

And finally, a comment about my Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez story and Philadelphia Eagles fans. Give it a read because it's funny and to understand the mind of this national politician.

Q. She should have workers knock on the doors of Dolphins fans instead. We really need someone to talk to. No team could win in the NFL with its third string QB much less it’s fourth stringer. Knock on our doors on Sunday because talking politics can’t be any more brutal than watching our hometown team with our third string QB commit 6 penalties before halftime and lose two fumbles. Oh, and please bring some chips and beer.

—Nancy Emerson

A. OK, I admit it … Your note made me chuckle.

PHILADELPHIA, :  Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin (C)is on the ground after being injured on a pass play in the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles 10 October 1999 in Philadelphia. Standing near Irvin are Eagles players Brian Dawkins (L) and William Thomas (R). Irvin was taken out of the game and to a local hospital for evaluation. The Eagles won 13-10. AFP PHOTO/ TOM MIHALEK (Photo credit should read TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Eagles Fans Cheered Irvin Injury

Q. Armando, greetings from Eagles country. Nice W today. No fan of AOC or dumbass liberals here. Re: 1989, Jimmy J and the Cowgirls had it coming. Re: Irvin, fans were not cheering his injury, they were reacting to Prime’s dopey dancing. 

All tongue-in-cheek! Football fans - especially Eagles fans - are a different breed. Don’t knock on their door during game time! Keep the good stuff coming!

—Thomas O'Neill

A. Appreciate the note, Thomas! You had me questioning my memory of the Irvin incident because it happened 24 years ago. But Eagles fans were definitely cheering as Irvin lay on the turf, according to multiple reports.

Fans later turned their ire toward Sanders.

This full account of the moment from the Daily Oklahoman:

"While Sanders paced in a circle around Irvin, praying for his injured teammate, Eagles fans chanted: "Deion sucks." 

"To me, there's no excuse for that," said Cowboys coach Chan Gailey. "I'm disappointed it happened. Disappointed is the nicest term I can use. I better not say anything else."