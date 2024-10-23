Kansas City Chiefs Acquiring Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins From Tennessee Titans

Welcome to the Kansas City Chiefs' chase for a three-peat, DeAndre Hopkins.

The defending Super Bowl champions and the NFL's only undefeated team is addressing its biggest roster need by acquiring the former Pro Bowl receiver from the Tennessee Titans, an NFL source confirmed to OutKick.

The trade is not yet complete at the time of this writing, but both sides are confident it will be worked out. Hopkins goes from a team in last place to a club chasing its third Super Bowl title in a row.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

Hopkins Much Needed Reinforcement

Kansas City is sending the Titans a conditional fifth-round selection that could improve to a fourth-rounder based on certain performance clauses.

The Chiefs are getting a former six-time 1,000-yard receiver to help a passing game that recently suffered the loss of Rashee Rice to a season-ending knee surgery and previously lost Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to an apparent season-ending shoulder injury.

It's been something of a plague for Chiefs receivers this year as JuJu Smith-Schuster also suffered a hamstring injury last week that has already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs have been searching for receiver help for a couple of weeks. They add Hopkins to a passing offense that is modestly rated 12th best in the NFL, averaging 221.5 yard per game.

Hopkins is a 12-year veteran in the final season of a two-year deal he signed with the Titans in July 2013. It's that contract status that has made him available in trade for a couple of weeks because the Titans are trying to get compensation now for a player they expect to lose in the offseason as a free agent.

Titans Pointed Toward 2025

The Titans, with a 1-5 record and in last place in the AFC South, are also a team trying to get younger and build toward the future. Hopkins will be 33 years old next year.

Hopkins this year has overcome his own injury issues. He suffered a torn MCL during the offseason but recovered in time for the season opener.

The plan for Hopkins in Kansas City is to give him a crash course in Andy Reid's offense immediately but the actual purpose of the move is to have him fully integrated in time for a playoff run.

The Chiefs, it should be noted, don't mess around when they have a receiver need.

The past two years they've wanted to upgrade the receiver room so as to provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes as many viable weapons as possible.

Hopkins Added To Help In Big Games

Two years ago, they traded for Kadarius Toney and he had a great Super Bowl game, scoring a touchdown and returning a punt 65 yards.

And last year they re-acquired Mecole Hardman, and he caught the game winning touchdown in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

That all suggests Hopkins better be ready to have a big day come Super Bowl Sunday in February.