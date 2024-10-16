NFL Mailbag: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams Lead Players Available At Trade Deadline; More Possible Moves

OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero answers your mail and X replies every Wednesday. Email him: Armando.Salguero@Outkick.com or hit him up on X: @ArmandoSalguero

We all know that Tuesday, November 5 is going to be a direction-changing day in the United States of America – because the NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. that day.

Yes, I'm aware of the other thing, too.

It's clear NFL teams are getting ahead of the deadline because Tuesday saw Davante Adams go to the New York Jets.

And hours later, the Buffalo Bills stepped up and traded for Amari Cooper in a deal that looked like a similar move but was made with a much different motive and approach.

This week's All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail focuses on the NFL trade deadline and what may happen leading up to it:

Who's Available And Who's Looking?

Q. Armando, What players are available on the trade market. Give me all of them, I know you know.

—Lou The Nose, New Port Richey, Fla.

A. Dear Mr. Nose, let me just say that I get the feeling by your signature that you were probably once familiar with the Ravenite Social Club. Just a hunch.

Anyway, I do not know every single player that is currently on the trade block. Neither the NFL nor the individual teams put out a comprehensive list. But I know some players whose names are being discussed.

Let's start with DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans would be smart to move on if they can get a solid asset (draft pick) in return because Hopkins is on an expiring contract. He's 32 years old. And the Titans not only are not winning anything this year, they need more opportunities to maximize Calvin Ridley in their offense based on his recent lack of targets.

The Jets are trying to unload WR Mike Williams and DE Haason Reddick.

Reddick Shopping For A Team

They just traded for Adams and it makes sense for them to try to get something back for a Williams, who hasn't quite fit in and whose role is about to diminish.

I have to say, it makes sense for the Los Angeles Chargers to explore a Williams return for maybe a sixth- or seventh-round pick. Yes, I'm aware, Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are there.

But the Chargers might be a playoff team and it doesn't hurt to add a player who has chemistry with QB Justin Herbert.

Reddick is being shopped around the league by his agent who got permission to do so from the Jets. The Detroit Lions, who just lost Aidan Hutchinson to a gruesome broken leg, seem to make sense as a landing spot.

By my count, there have been four players traded this month so far, Mr. Nose. I predict there will be more by Nov. 5.

A lot of teams, by the way, are looking for offensive line help.

Chiefs Need WR Help

Q. Dear Sir, Is there any chance my Chiefs get involved in the trade market and add a wide receiver? We need one.

—Lance

A. Hey Lance, my pronouns are actually Dear Genius so kindly address me that way instead of Dear Sir.

Yeah, kidding.

Look, I get it. The Chiefs wide receiver room was a lot deeper at the beginning of the season than it is now.

That's because Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is out for, well, the entire regular-season after a shoulder injury and ensuing surgery. Brown might return in late January.

And Rashee Rice is out for the season after surgery to repair his posterolateral corner, something OutKick medical contributor Dr. David Chao said was the problem a couple of weeks ago.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been working on finding help. The team's public position is something akin to we have enough talent to go forward.

But privately, the personnel department is working on finding help.

The easy help to add now is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played two previous years in Kansas City and was just released by the Bills.

I believe the Chiefs want to do better.

Hopkins, mentioned above, might be an option with a contract restructure.

