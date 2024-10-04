Does Will Levis Play Despite Not Being 100 Percent? Plus Brandin Cooks And Rashee Rice Updates

The Tennessee Titans say their intention this year is to help starting quarterback Will Levis use his second NFL season to develop and become a good quarterback – or at least get the opportunity.

That became an issue when Levis was injured early in Monday night's victory over the Miami Dolphins and, despite seeming willing and able to return, coach Brian Callahan kept him on the bench in favor of backup Mason Rudolph.

No QB Controversy, Titans Insist

The Titans won their first game of the season with Rudolph and Callahan went into clarification mode soon after.

"…When (Levis) is healthy, he's starting," Callahan told reporters after the game and repeated the next day. "And hopefully, he's healthy for Indy, and we're ready to roll, and he's the starting quarterback …

"There's no controversy," Callahan added before the Titans went on their bye week.

The problem is Callahan's words leave wiggle room. And that will be tested next week when the Titans start preparing for the Colts.

Levis was not 100 percent during the game. And he'll be close but won't be 100 percent next week, either.

So is close to healthy actually healthy?

Will Levis At 95-Plus Percent

"After the bye, Will Levis will be at 95-plus percent healthy," said OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao, the former San Diego Chargers team doctor. "He should start in the next game."

But will he? Will Callahan simply do what he'd do with an accomplished vet? Or will he keep Levis out because he won't be fully healthy?

"He is able to return, but this is a coaching decision," Dr. Chao said. "In-game we said he had an AC Joint sprain. I'm not saying he's not injured. But you know very well, if it's Josh Allen he's going back in the game. You know very well if it's Joe Burrow, he's playing. If it's Patrick Mahomes he's playing."

Cooks Infection A Mystery

Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks underwent what the team has termed "a procedure" to his right knee after last week's victory over the Giants.

In fact, sources have confirmed to OutKick that Cooks underwent two procedures – one to address the knee and a second to address an infection that developed after the first surgery.

The Cowboys have declined to go beyond saying Cooks will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

And there's an understandable reason for the veiled information:

"Here's the key," said Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central. "If he has a right knee joint infection, he's out for an extended period of time, multiple weeks. If he had a superficial infection and the procedure is lancing a boil, like MRSA, he could be back in a week.

"So the question is how deep was the infection? If the infection is in the joint, think back to Drew Stanton with the Cardinals a few years ago. He had a knee joint infection, so out for a significant period after a knee scope."

No one is saying definitively that the Cowboys are dealing with a MRSA issue that required removal. But if that or something superficial was the issue, that's actually good news for Cooks.

"He'll be coming back quick," Dr. Chao said. "If it's a deeper joint infection (interarticular), that's bad news."

Rashee Rice Timetable

The Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Rashee Rice on injured reserve on Thursday as they continue to seek opinions on an injury that looked quite ugly when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit his teammates as both were trying to tackle a defender who had intercepted a Mahomes pass.

"What I think of it, they're probably getting second opinions, but either way it's not good," Dr. Chao said. "By video we thought it was a posterolateral corner sprain. We didn't see enough on the one angle to call it an ACL tear as well. But we certainly didn't see enough to say it couldn't be an ACL tear."

Injured reserve means Rice will miss four games, which suggests he'd be eligible to return for the Nov. 10 game against Denver if there is no ACL injury.

But it's going to take longer than that for Rice to return, even in the best case scenario, per Dr. Chao.

"He's going to be out for a while," he said, adding that Rice could be out as long as December, even assuming there is no ACL tear.