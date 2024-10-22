Uncertain NFL Futures For Deshaun Watson, Bryce Young, Will Levis Comes Into Focus

The tie between the quarterback and the head coach is everything in the NFL. It must be cement-hardened and unmistakable because the moment it isn't, one or the other is likely on the way out – and that's why Deshaun Watson, Bryce Young and Will Levis are worthy of attention now.

On Monday, at three different NFL outposts – Cleveland, Carolina and Tennessee – the issue of the quarterbacks' future became a topic of discussion with head coaches.

Coaches can usually offer certainty in such conversations. They can speak without equivocation or doublespeak about the future.

We didn't get that from Carolina's Dave Canales, Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski or Tennessee's Brian Callahan on Monday.

Bryce Young Not The Focus

In Carolina, where the season is basically over and the only people who don't know it are the Panthers, Canales was asked if the club feels a need to put Young back in the lineup to get a full evaluation on him after he's been on the bench the last five games.

"Right now we're focused on the Broncos," Canales said, referring to the Panthers' next game. "Andy is playing this week and that's really where our focus is at.

"And all those other conversations are all hypothetical conversations that, you know, definitely [general manager] Dan [Morgan[ and [executive vice president of football operations] Brandt [Tilis} know that we have to have.

"But right now we're focused on the Broncos and focused on getting Andy to take another step in terms of getting us back to good football."

The Panthers haven't played consistently good football since 2017. And current starter Andy Dalton isn't going to get them there.

The only way the Panthers are going to return to relevance is by finding out whether Young can play to the potential of being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 draft. Or if he must be traded for an asset that can help the club find that guy.

Are the Panthers having those conversations and is Canales part of those?

"Again, all hypothetical questions," he said. "We're focused on the Broncos and Andy."

That's not a direct answer. But it is telling.

Because the answer is different from the one Canales gave in September when he benched Young and said trading Young was "not something we're really considering."

Where was that answer on Monday? This answer suggests the Panthers are open to trading Young if they can find a trade partner.

Stefanski Won't Say Watson In '25

We move to Cleveland, where the Browns confirmed Watson ruptured his right Achilles on Sunday. The next stop for Watson is the 2025 season.

But, you see, we do not know for sure that stop is in Cleveland because the Browns have gotten precious little return for their fully guaranteed $230 million investment on the quarterback.

Watson has delivered only 19 unremarkable starts in three Cleveland seasons, and he has been unable to finish either the 2023 and, now, the '24 season.

So does Stefanski believe Watson will be Cleveland's starter in 2025?

"Yeah, obviously I believe in Deshaun, but I also think it’s important just to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and bad break for him, and we’re feeling bad for him and know that he’ll bounce back but not getting into all those things down the road," Stefanski said.

"I’m looking forward to him getting the surgery and obviously getting his body back."

No Certainty From Stefanski

I'm looking for the "yes" answer in all those words.

And I'm not finding the "yes" answer in all those words.

The Browns are contractually tied to Watson through the 2026 season. Releasing him or trading him comes with significant salary cap ramifications.

Cutting him after June 1 next year would leave $119 million in dead money and cost the team $46 million on the 2025 cap. It would also mean a $73 million dead money hit in 2026.

The injury matters.

The Browns have as much as $13.9 million of Watson's 2024 salary and up to $44.2 million of his 2025 salary insured, meaning the club gets cap relief if Watson cannot play.

Trading Watson is more palatable but, guess what?

Nobody wants to trade for that contract. And Watson's 9-10 record as a starter doesn't exactly make him a player teams are clamoring to acquire.

Browns Evaluating Draft QBs

None of that would prevent the Browns from drafting a quarterback.

And multiple sources have said the Browns have been active in attending games in which some of the top college quarterbacks have played in the last month.

The Titans also might be in the market for a starting quarterback in the offseason.

We know this because coach Brian Callahan admitted on Monday what has been widely speculated: This season is about evaluating Levis.

That's the priority. And it remains the priority even as Levis is out of the lineup because of a shoulder injury.

Will Levis Getting Year Of Evaluation

"Everything about what we were hoping to get out of the season was a really solid and concrete evaluation of Will as a starting quarterback," Callahan said. "The injury process, we haven't played well enough anywhere around him. He certainly hasn't played up to what I think he's capable of playing.

"And so, we're not in a great spot record-wise, and the injury doesn't help. The minute he's back healthy, the intent is for him to continue to play, and hopefully that's sooner rather than later, because I'd like to continue to have him playing football."

That is, finally, a straight-forward answer from an NFL coach about the plan for the starting quarterback. But, of course, the clarity makes it obvious Levis has an uncertain future ahead.

If he plays well when he gets healthy, he's good. And if he doesn't …

The Titans will go quarterback shopping in the offseason.