Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Carted Off Field With Leg Injury, Likely Out For Season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a cart Sunday. He suffered an Achilles injury.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of a game the Browns were trailing, 7-0.

And it was predictably ugly.

Watson Right Leg Gives Out

The injury happened to Watson's right leg. He was not contacted when he collapsed to the field.

Teammates and Bengals player gathered around Watson and prayed for him as a cart to take him off the field was summoned.

As he was being carted off the field, Watson was clearly upset. He could be seen wiping tears from his face with a towel, which he also used to cover his face.

The Browns did not immediately provide a report on Watson's injury but eventually reported Watson is out for the remainder of the game.

OutKick medical contributor Dr. David Chao said on X the injury has clear indications it is an Achilles injury by video.

Dr. Chao: Watson Done For Season

Dr. Chao noted Watson's leg displayed the telltale calf reverberation that happens in Achilles ruptures.

That would obviously mean Watson's season is over. He would require surgery to repair the injury.

Assuming this is confirmed by tests, it will mark the third consecutive season that Watson is with the Browns that he cannot play the entire season.

His first season in 2022 he played six games after he was suspended 11 games earlier in the year.

Last year he played six games because he suffered a throwing shoulder injury.

And this year Watson completed six games before leaving the seventh game of the season with this leg injury.

Browns Eventually Confirm It's An Achilles

The Browns played into the third quarter without updating the situation until ruling Watson out for the remainder of the game.

The club confirmed the injury is an Achilles.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not update CBS during his start-of-the-second-half interview.

"It didn't look good," Stefanski said. "Feel very badly for him."

This injury is serious and will likely decide the direction of the Browns the remainder of the season.

Watson Injury Amid Unmet Expectations

But the truth is the Browns had a 1-5 record with Watson as the starter, so while things might get worse, they were already quite bad.

The fact is Watson was greeted by a chorus of boos when he was introduced to the crowd before this game in Cleveland. His 76.6 rating this year was 28th in the NFL and his production has been an modest 5 TD passes to 3 interceptions.

Watson, you must recall, arrived in Cleveland after he was given a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Watson has two years left on his contract and the club must make a decision on his future going forward.