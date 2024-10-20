Brilliant! AOC Wants Election Workers Knocking On Eagles Fans' Doors -- During An Eagles Game

Canvassing, also known as door-knocking, is a political tactic by which candidates send people into your neighborhood to knock on your door and connect. That's what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was thinking about Sunday afternoon during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants.

She was thinking that rather than wringing hands about the outcome of the coming election, canvassers should be knocking on the doors of Pittsburgh Steelers fans in Pennsylvania.

And others should go knock on the doors of Eagles fans as well.

Get Their Attention During The Game!

Her suggestion, Ocasio-Cortez made the point, was brilliant because it came with the added benefit of knowing the Eagles were playing the Giants.

So "many of [the fans] may be home," she figured.

Now, AOC is a congressional representative from New York.

She's a former bartender. A former waitress. A former volunteer for socialist Bernie Sanders. And the first female member of the Democratic Socialists of America to be elected to congress.

So she's risen in this capitalistic country to heights so she can fight for socialists.

AOC Ignorant About Eagles Fans

But she is apparently ignorant to many things having to do with NFL fans – and particularly Eagles fans.

Because can you imagine thinking it's a good idea to have people knocking on the door of an Eagles fan during an Eagles game?

Eagles fans once booed Santa Claus.

During a game in 1989 against the Dallas Cowboys, they pelted players and the game officials with all kinds of things, including beers – during a game the Eagles won.

Eagles fans once cheered Michael Irvin suffering a neck injury.

Veterans Stadium used to have an actual working jail that was often full on game days because fans beat the ever-lovin' stuffing out of each other.

Eagles Fans Have A Reputation

Eagles fans last week got into a shouting match with coach Nick Sirianni – their own coach – during a game the Eagles won.

These people do not mess around. And AOC wants some nerd election worker going into their neighborhood, knocking on their doors, and interrupting them while they watch their team.

All so they can discuss socialist policies.

As podcaster Stephen Miller noted on X, that is some A+ political strategy.

No one has ever accused AOC of being a wise diplomat. Or of providing anyone with substantive solutions to, well, anything.

AOC Offers Solutions That Aren't

She recently offered a solution to the fighting between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah – a conflict that has been ongoing since the state of Israel and the two terror organizations have existed.

"Hamas, Israel, and Hezbollah should agree to a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon," AOC suggested in a recent press release.

Brilliant!

People have been trying to understand the hostilities between Israel and its neighbors for about 5,000 years but AOC came up with a solution in one sentence.

Kind of like, "don't."