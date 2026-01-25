NYC Mayor Mamdani Recommends 'Heated Rivalry' To Keep Warm During Winter Storm

"Heated Rivalry." It's the gay hockey romance that's sweeping the nation!

Everyone is talking about it. HBO Max can't stop recommending it to people – regardless of their viewing history – and every compromised ratings site has given it more stars than the Andromeda Galaxy.

Even the actors from the show are gaining just enough notoriety to feel emboldened to speak out on social issues.

Now we have politicians handing out recommendations for "Heated Rivalry," though it's all coming from exactly who you think would be bullish on soft-core gay porn disguised as a sports drama.

That's right, New York City's very own pectorally challenged mayor, Zohran Mamdani, just can't get enough of Canada's gayest export since Shawn Mendes (allegedly), and now he's using this year's first winter storm to make sure everyone else in NYC also gets acquainted with it.

Of course, being the Brooklyn hipster that he is, Mamdani had to remind everyone that he belongs to the "book is better than the movie/show" club, and decided to let everyone know they could stop by their local library (again, what a hipster) and pick up an E-Book version (gotta save those trees) of the story for themselves.

Naturally, the comments were a little divided – as most people are when it comes to their opinions on politicians.

While some were worshiping the ground that Mamdani walked on like the socialist Messiah he portrays himself as, others were pointing out that a civil servant should probably be a little more practical when it comes to assisting his citizens in the face of a pending natural disaster.

There is a less than zero percent chance that Mamdani, a socialist immigrant from Uganda, has sat through a New York Rangers game from start to finish, right?

My point being, he's definitely more interested in the romantic subplot of "Heated Rivalry" than he is in the X's and O's of the hockey side of the story.

Regardless of Mamdani's knowledge of what "offsides" is, it's nice to know politicians like him are focused on the real issues during these climatically challenging times.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to return to my copy of Fifty Shades Darker while I wait out those low 50s and high 40s they're promising me in South Florida.

Brrrr!