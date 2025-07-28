NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Had Armed Guards At His Wedding

"Guns for me, not for thee" is quite the choice for the New York representative.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani just capped off a lavish, multi-day wedding in Uganda.

First and foremost, congrats to Mamdani and his blushing bride. I hope they have many wonderful years ahead of the two of them.

But many have noticed that the self-proclaimed democratic socialist broke a few of his steadfast rules, most notably regarding firearms.

Hey, listen, I am all for keeping yourself and your guests safe, especially in a country with a relatively high crime rate like Uganda (more on that in a bit), but this is you, isn't it, Zohran?

Ah, the old "guns for me, not for thee" approach, eh?

That's the oldest trick in the book!

And I can hear the lefties now, "Well, if we had gun control or banned all guns, he wouldn't need armed guards."

A stupid argument, but I'll indulge you nonetheless.

Mamdani had his wedding in the Utopian paradise known as Uganda.

Uganda has some pretty strict gun laws, outlined in their Firearms Act.

You need to have a permit, must be at least 25 years of age, and must have "reasonable cause" (whatever the hell that means), among other conditions to purchase a firearm legally in Uganda, and failure to follow these guidelines can result in some pretty hefty prison sentences.

Now if all that is true, then why does Uganda still have some of the highest rates of gun violence and gun trafficking in the region (according to The Organized Crime Index), as well as a much higher murder rate per million and 100,000 than the United States?

Well, simply put, because banning guns doesn't work.

If you were to ban guns or even heavily restrict them, you would just be kneecapping law-abiding citizens' ability to defend themselves while criminals would find ways to get their hands on illegal firearms.

And people don't even need guns to commit heinous acts of violence.

Just this past weekend, a psycho with a knife stabbed 11 people at a WalMart in Michigan, stopped only by, you guessed it, a man with a gun.

Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel didn't need guns to cary out the Nice truck attacks in 2016 either.

France has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, with no constitutional right for civilians to bear arms, but somehow, a man with nothing but a delivery truck and hate in his heart was able to murder 86 people while injuring close to 500 more.

Should we start banning knives and trucks, too?

Knowing some of the lunatics on the left, they would probably answer "yes" to that absurd hypothetical.

Fortunately, we have a Constitution which tells us we have the right to bear arms, so, for now, Mamdani doesn't have a leg to stand on.

Maybe if we stopped letting violent criminals into our country by the thousands, or if New York City wasn't so soft on repeat offenders and violent criminals with regard to bail reform, or if they hired more qualified police officers and stopped lowering the bar to join the force, or if most of the room-temperature IQ mouthbreathers who support folks like Mamdani weren't so impassioned about defunding the police in general… well, you get my point.

Anyway, congrats once again to Mamdani on his nuptials, but if he could do it all over again, I would suggest replacing the armed guards at his wedding with soft-spoken social workers.