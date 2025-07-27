Once Again, "Good Guy With A Gun" Stops Mass Casualty Incident

Liberal media is silent once again on this narrative-smashing incident

A 42-year-old man was accused of stabbing 11 people in a Michigan WalMart on Saturday.

Authorities are looking to charge the Afton, Michigan resident with terrorism for his stabbing spree.

What isn't being talked about enough throughout the mainstream media circles (shockingly) is how a good Samaritan with a gun was able to hold the scumbag at bay until authorities arrived.

No surprise, but conservative outlets like Fox News are the only ones I've seen discussing the fact that, once again, a "good guy with a gun" has stopped another act of unspeakable violence from claiming even more victims.

Maybe I'm not searching hard enough, but I highly doubt that, since this silence is nothing new.

Thanks to the Second Amendment, no lives were lost in this stabbing spree, and a group of citizens were able to corner the assailant and give the police time to arrive on the scene and apprehend him.

It should be noted that Michigan has fairly strict gun laws, requiring permits and background checks.

That didn't stop this creep from circumventing those laws and turning a common tool like a hunting knife into a weapon of mass harm.

How long until democrats in Michigan start pushing for "common sense knife laws?"

"Hey guys, let's all agree that any knife blade longer than two inches is just not okay! No one needs a knife that big. Why can't republicans agree on things like this?"

Many people in the comments section agreed that the gun-wielding citizen should be lauded for his heroism and that we should be happy the Second Amendment still exists in this country, much to the chagrin of your average lib.

I hate seeing headlines that involve anyone having to go through an act of violence like this, but the fact that no one died and that a citizen was able to thwart any more bloodshed should definitely be a silver lining in all of this.

And hey, if all else fails, you could always ram the domestic terrorist with your truck.

Just make sure you buy American.