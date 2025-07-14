Deacon Who Prevented Michigan Church Shooting Gifted New F-150

Move over, "good guy with a gun!" Meet "good guy with a truck!"

Richard Pryor, a deacon from Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Mich., who prevented a mass shooting at that same church, was gifted a brand-new 2025 Ford F-150 last week for his efforts, WXYZ Detroit reported.

The video from inside the church during the potential shooting is quite harrowing, as you can see patrons ducking for cover behind the pews while others ran for the emergency exits.

Apparently, Pryor was late getting to church that morning and, when he saw the shooter start to open fire, rammed the suspect with his F-150, allowing security to apprehend the shooter before any more harm could be done.

It was pretty cool of the local Ford dealership to gift Pryor the brand-new pickup truck, seeing how his old one took a bullet to help prevent a mass casualty event.

Pryor better hope the libs don't try to pass any "truck control" laws anytime soon.

With how deadly his F-150 proved to be, I could see some liberal senators making a case that "no one needs to own a truck that big and powerful."

"Look, I'm all for sensible truck ownership, but the Founding Fathers didn't want everyone in America driving an F-150. Also we've set up a GoFundMe for the victim's (shooter's) family."

Ah, I can see it now!

Regardless, this story has a happy ending both for the churchgoers and Pryor, so we should all be thankful.

Pryor should be seen as a hero, someone who acted selflessly and without a second thought in the face of danger, so a new Ford pickup truck is just a small token of gratitude from this local community.

Naturally, Pryor felt like the truck was unnecessary and was reportedly not going to accept the gift from Matthew Demmer, owner and general manager of the local Ford dealership.

Pryor's old pickup truck was essential for him to get to and from work, so I am happy to see Demmer and Ford help this man out and do the right thing.

It's nice to know that there are still guys like Richard Pryor in our communities keeping us safe, even if it means sacrificing their cars in the process.