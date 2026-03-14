NWSL Releases Incredibly Cringy Graphic For New League Year

This is rough even by the NWSL's standards.

For the uninitiated (and if you're reading this, that's probably most of you), the National Women's Soccer League began its season this weekend.

The official X account of the NWSL decided to commemorate the start of another riveting season of women's soccer with a graphic that is pretty representative of the league and everything it stands for.

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I realize the NWSL isn't exactly the most pro-America, conservative league on the planet, but this is rough even by its standards.

Let's take some inventory, shall we?

For starters, the players' avatars look like a bunch of gender-bending brutes with rainbow-colored hair (okay, that one was a little on the nose there).

For crying out loud, one of them looks like she has a 5 o'clock shadow!

Let's move from the pitch to the stands for our next observation.

How about those flags?

I see a league flag as well as a flag that has the year of our Lord (probably not their Lord, though) emblazoned on it, plus a flag that says "Imagine Missing This…"

Yeah, couldn't imagine anything worse!

Oh, and there's a gay and a trans pride flag.

Looks like they forgot the American flag, though. You know, the one flag that unites all the teams in the league under a common nation that houses every franchise?

This graphic is clearly an abomination and just there to virtue signal how "woke" and "unique" the league is, and it looks like it didn't go over well with others on the internet, either.

As one of the commenters points out, this flag is actually a perfect representation of whom the league is really made for and being marketed to.

I don't ever want to hear about the NHL failing to grow the game when a league that has maybe 1/16 the number of viewers is catering to an infinitesimally small demographic of the American population.

"Man, I wish there was a sports league that was made for people like me who hate white men, straight people, conservatives, America, and people who have natural hair colors…"

If that's by design, then fine. More power to them.

But when ratings suck and the women aren't making the kind of money they are in other leagues, remember this graphic.

You can't have your cake and eat it too, NWSL.