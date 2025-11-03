OutKick Founder Clay Travis Wants To Start "All-Male" NWSL Team; And He's Willing To Put Money Where Mouth Is

Clay Travis would own the most successful NWSL franchise in league history.

As the debate about men in women's sports rages on, OutKick's founder, Clay Travis, decided to have a little fun at the expense of a recent controversy in women's soccer.

For context, Angel City FC defender, Elizabeth Eddy, penned an opinion piece in the New York Post last week arguing that we need to "adopt gender standards" to protect the integrity of the league.

A number of her teammates took exception to this and held a press conference, essentially throwing their teammate under the bus, calling her every buzzword in the leftist dictionary.

Angel City is 11th in the league standings and has a -20 goal differential, so maybe they should be focusing on their play on the pitch rather than their words off of it, but I digress.

Not to be left out of the fun, Travis threw down a couple of gauntlets in response to Angel City's antics.

In addition to offering to pay a man $100,000 to try out for the NWSL, he made it abundantly clear he wants to take things a step further.

This is a brilliant tactic by Travis, using the left's own flawed logic against themselves and playing by their rules.

An all-male team will unquestionably dominate any female-led soccer team, but the minute the calls for Travis's Nashville-based team to be disbanded get loud enough, he can just hold the mirror up and reveal their own hypocrisy.

Men clearly don't belong in women's sports; anyone with a brain can see that.

But as long as the left continue to bury their heads in the sand, we can all do our best to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Clay Travis certainly has an eye for what people want, as the comments under his post are full of people who are particularly ecstatic about the proposition of what could be the NWSL's newest franchise.

It's time someone brought a championship to the city of Nashville, so leave it to Travis to deliver one to his hometown.

Would you watch an all-male NWSL team? What would their average margin of victory be? Email me and let me know at austin.perry@outkick.com.