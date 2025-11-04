NWSL Stands Behind Player Barred From Women's Tournament Over Sex Eligibility

League officials are instead rallying behind Barbra Banda — right after Elizabeth Eddy urged the NWSL to implement sex testing.

As pressure builds for the NWSL to implement sex-based eligibility rules, league officials are doubling down on support for one of their most controversial players.

Both the National Women's Soccer League and the Orlando Pride released statements Tuesday celebrating Barbra Banda, a day after she was named to the FIFPRO Women's World 11 Squad.

Banda was previously ruled ineligible for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after failing to meet sex eligibility requirements.

"Barbra Banda is a top player in the NWSL," the league said in an official statement. "Barbra’s selection to the FIFPRO World XI, a distinction voted on exclusively by her peers from across the global game, is a testament to her extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic, and impact on our sport and league.

"Any harassment or hateful attacks toward Barbra are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, league or our communities. We stand unequivocally with Barbra and with every NWSL player."

The Orlando Pride, Banda's current club, issued a similar statement praising the player's performance and character.

"Barbra Banda is a superb teammate, player and role model, and we are proud that she represents the Orlando Pride, our fans and our community," the club said. "We look forward to continuing to celebrate Barbra and her future accolades and to supporting her journey as one of the many incredible athletes in our league."

The NWSL Does Not Have A Sex-Testing Policy

Last week, Angel City FC midfielder Elizabeth Eddy published a powerful essay urging the NWSL to implement a sex-based eligibility policy to protect the integrity of the women's game.

"The NWSL must adopt a clear standard," Eddy wrote. "One option is all players must be born with ovaries, as the FA requires. Another option is an SRY gene test, like those World Athletics and World Boxing implemented."

Eddy did not specifically name Banda or any other players in her essay. However, fans quickly connected the dots.

Banda was barred from competing in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after failing to meet the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) gender-verification criteria. Banda was reportedly one of several players banned from the Zambian national team after failing testosterone-based testing.

Unlike CAF, FIFA does not require proactive testing. Under current rules, sex verification only occurs if another team files a formal complaint — something players are heavily discouraged from doing for fear of public backlash.

Banda was cleared to play in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Now, the 25-year-old is celebrated for multiple record-breaking performances, including becoming the first player in Olympic history (male or female) to score back-to-back hat tricks and the first Zambian to reach 50 international goals.

In 2024, Banda was named "Women's Footballer of the Year" by the BBC.