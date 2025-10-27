Veteran NWSL Player Calls For Sex Testing To Protect Women’s Soccer

Angel City FC midfielder Elizabeth Eddy says it's time for the National Women's Soccer League to adopt clear eligibility rules to protect fairness in the women’s category.

If the National Women's Soccer League won't stand up for fairness and common sense, Angel City FC midfielder Elizabeth Eddy will.

In a heartfelt essay published to X on Sunday, the 34-year-old veteran pleaded with the NWSL to adopt a clear policy that keeps women's soccer female-only — either through sex-based eligibility rules or genetic testing.

Eddy, who’s been in the league since 2013 and has been a part of seven championship-winning teams across her career, says she’s worried that without clear protections, the women's game will lose its integrity.

"I’m concerned that without clarity about who the league is for, it will lose its identity and its momentum," she wrote. "How do we preserve women’s rights and competitive fairness while fostering meaningful inclusion?"

That question, she says, can no longer be avoided.

Eddy Warns NWSL Growth At Risk Without Clear Transgender Policy

Eddy's post lays out the rapid growth of the NWSL — from livestreamed games on YouTube to a $240 million television deal — and warns that the league's success is now at risk if it fails to draw a line.

"Recent controversies across women’s sports — from swimming to track and field — have highlighted the absence of clear eligibility policies in professional soccer," she said. "This uncertainty serves no one."

In other sports, governing bodies have already acted. World Athletics, World Aquatics, World Boxing and England's Football Association now require either sex-based criteria or proof of no Y chromosome in order to compete in the women's category. Eddy suggests the NWSL should do the same.

"The NWSL must adopt a clear standard," she said. "One option is all players must be born with ovaries, as the FA requires. Another option is an SRY gene test, like those World Athletics and World Boxing implemented."

Eddy acknowledges that some critics claim genetic testing can cause psychological harm, but says those concerns can be addressed with strict confidentiality and medical protocols. But more importantly, she argues, it's a necessary step to ensure fairness.

Science, Fairness & Why the Women’s Category Must Be Protected

Eddy says the purpose of women's sports has always been to create a space where female athletes can compete on a level playing field.

"Studies show measurable differences between men and women in muscle mass, bone density and cardiovascular capacity, which directly affect competitive outcomes," she wrote. "Further research has found male muscular advantage is only ‘minimally reduced’ — by about 5% over 12 months — by testosterone suppression."

She proposed several solutions, including the idea of an "open division" within the league or partnerships with small-sided pro events like the Soccer Tournament or World Sevens Football.

"It would be nice to have no need for clear eligibility criteria," Eddy said. "Unfortunately, when money, power and fame are at stake, which inevitably happens in professional sports, competitors may try to push on what is right or fair. Especially when the goal of winning requires using every available advantage."

And that's why she's speaking out now.

"Just as we built a new space for women to compete in the largest arenas, now we must honor that commitment and make the National Women’s Soccer League for women."

While Megan Rapinoe Backs Male Inclusion, Eddy Fights for Fairness

Eddy’s essay stands in sharp contrast to what many of her peers in the NWSL have said publicly. Players like Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan have vocally supported transgender inclusion in women's soccer, even signing open letters and penning op-eds opposing efforts to keep male athletes out of the female category.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Bashes Donald Trump For Trying To Protect Women's Sports

Meanwhile, the NWSL currently has no transgender eligibility policy in place. Its 2021 policy — which allowed participation based on testosterone suppression — was reportedly scrapped in 2022, and no updated guidance has been issued since.