Megan Rapinoe Praises BBC's 'Women's Footballer of The Year' Who Failed Sex Eligibility Test

Megan Rapinoe has rushed to the defense of Barbra Banda, who was recently named "Women's Footballer of the Year" by the BBC — despite the fact that the 24-year-old soccer star previously failed a sex eligibility test.

Banda withdrew from the Zambian team in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after failing to meet sex eligibility requirements.

READ: BBC Gives Women's Soccer Player Of The Year Award To Player Who Failed Sex Eligibility Test

According to the African Soccer Federation (CAF), qualifying female players cannot "show any perceived deviation in secondary sex characteristics and are therefore presumed to be of female gender."

The federation communications director, Sydney Mungala, explained the team was notified of Banda's possible ineligibility due to the heightened testosterone levels during the 2022 tournament. Banda was reportedly offered medication to lower testosterone levels but refused to take it.

In response to the controversy surrounding the BBC award, Rapinoe hopped on her Instagram story to praise Banda.

"You've thrilled, entertained and inspired us, and the world, all year long," Rapinoe wrote on Friday, via Goal.com. "This is so deserved as is every bit of your success. You stand so much taller than the tiny people trying to tear you down."

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Joins Group Advocating For Men To Play Sports Against Women

Despite questions surrounding the player's sex, Banda was allowed to compete for Zambia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Banda is also a striker for the NWSL's Orlando Pride and is currently the league's second-leading scorer.