Luka Doncic's Dad Throws Major Shade At Mavericks Over Issues With 'Secrecy'

The Dallas Mavericks' front office made one of the boldest (and arguably most questionable) moves in NBA history by trading away Luka Doncic, a top-five talent, without securing a comparable return or thoroughly exploring all offers across the league.

The only parties who seemed aware of the deal were the front offices of the Mavs and Lakers; everyone else, including Luka's father, Sasa Doncic, was left in the dark.

Sasa Doncic, reacting to the shocking trade news, called out Dallas for their lack of transparency, criticizing the team for their "secrecy."

"I understand there comes a moment when you disagree with a certain philosophy," Sasa Doncic said (via Arena Sport 1).

"You don’t like this or that player, all good – I get it. But I think that exactly this secrecy, or should I say from some individuals, maybe even hypocrisy, this hurts me personally. Because I think that Luka absolutely doesn’t deserve this."

In the wake of the trade, the Mavericks front office is now under intense scrutiny, with everyone asking the same question: What on earth went wrong that led them to part ways with Luka?

Multiple reports have suggested that the Mavericks were ‘unhappy’ with Luka's commitment to fitness and the team, which only spawns more questions when considering Dallas' recent run to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

Sasa Doncic fired back, insisting that his son's physical condition was never a concern — until the trade news dropped; suddenly, it became the excuse everyone pointed to.

"[Luka’s conditioning] wasn’t even a problem last year since, I am saying again, one individual said he’s not fit enough," Sasa argued. "That he played, I don’t know, 100 games – practically 40 minutes with two or three players constantly on him.

"That he was beaten, and you say such things about him – I feel that this is very unfair from certain individuals. You traded him, stand by your actions but don’t look for excuses or alibis, that’s it."

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has become the primary target of blame, widely criticized for what many are calling a complete failure of competence. Harrison took the initiative to trade Luka for essentially Anthony Davis and a single first-round pick (2029).

By most estimates, that's a great deal … for the Los Angeles Lakers.

