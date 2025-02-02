Lakers Coach JJ Redick 'Ugly As Hell' Says Knicks Funnyman Josh Hart

LA-related NBA news is ‘slow’ this Sunday, so let's pivot to the New York Knicks, who fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 128-112.

After the game, Knicks funnyman Josh Hart spoke on the Lakers' progress in JJ Redick's first year as head coach.

Josh Hart Grills JJ Redick Over Facial Hair

Hart tipped his cap to the Lakers (28-19) but made a very important point: Redick looks ugly as hell with a mustache!

WATCH:

Hart, known for his odd-ball humor, roasted JJ over his recent decisions regarding facial hair.

"He's ugly as hell with the mustache, though," Hart said after the loss, "JJ's a very handsome guy, but that mustache doesn't do him any good.

"I know he's in L.A., he's coaching the Lakers, he's a basketball junkie, and I know he's loving life right now. They're playing very well, so he's doing a good job."

With his triple-double (28 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists), Josh Hart enjoyed a big stat line but fell short of slowing down the surging Lakers, who have won six of their last seven games.

Lakers Heading in a New Direction

The 270-lb. elephant in the room is the trade news this weekend, which will see Dallas Mavericks ultra-star guard Luka Doncic sent to LA in exchange for a limping Anthony Davis.

There's more to the trade, but none of the details have justified what many call a royal ‘fleecing’ by the Lakers.

Josh Hart joined the many shocked reactions around the NBA, posting "Huh????" on his X account late Saturday, hours after playing the Lakers, in response to the Luka trade.

By most estimates, Dallas made a terrible move by trading away an MVP-level player in his prime to LA, where Doncic will team up with LeBron James and a cast without a true center. This trade is bound to transform the Lakers' approach to their game on both ends of the court; let's see what kind of game plan ‘ugly as hell' JJ Redick has in store.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have received a capable yet oft-injured Anthony Davis, whose potency on offense and defense proves valuable to any roster.

The accouterments of the deal still leave a lot to be desired for Dallas.