Mavericks Fans Mourn Luka Doncic's Departure; New Lakers Star Releases Statement

Dallas Mavericks fans were furious about Luka Doncic's departure, and they showed up at the team's home arena to demonstrate their harsh feelings over the team's trade. The Lakers' front office acquired Mavericks star Luka Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, for Anthony Davis, a first-round pick and Max Christie.

The Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison are facing a storm of backlash after what’s being dubbed the "worst trade of all time." Critics are accusing Harrison and company of jeopardizing the future of the franchise.

"I'm sick," read a Mavs fan sign responding to the trade. Some fans schlepped a casket to the arena.

On Sunday, signage and chants to sell the team lined the outside of American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks were away Sunday, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers — getting clobbered, 144-101.

Sunday afternoon, Doncic took to social media to thank the team for overseeing his rise to stardom over the past seven years.

"Dear Dallas," Doncic's statement began.

"Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship.

"The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.

"In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.

"To all the organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.

"Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Nico Harrison, speaking to the media with a stone-cold Jason Kidd on Sunday, defended his decision to trade Luka and addressed the fan backlash.

"I’m sorry they’re frustrated, but it’s something that we believe in as an organization that’s going to make us better, and we believe that it sets us up to win not only now but also in the future," Harrison said (via The Dallas Morning News).

"When we win, I believe the frustration will go away."

