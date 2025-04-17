Nobody Showed Up To Watch The Marlins Play Baseball This Week, And It's A Pathetic Sight

Unfortunately, I'm going to have to pick on the Miami Marlins again. That's two weeks in a row! Do you think I enjoy it? No. I do not.

I'm a Red Sox fan, but I live in Florida. I grew up down here. I have a soft spot for the Marlins. I watched them win in ‘97 and then in ’03. I remember the glory days with Pudge and Dontrelle and a young, very skinny Miguel Cabrera. They were the best.

But they're long, looooooooooooooong gone. My toddler ain't growing up in a world with sick Marlins uniforms and a cool football stadium with 47 rain-outs a year and Jack McKeon ripping darts in the dugout.

Instead, she's growing up in … this:

Who's at fault here? Everyone

My God. It's so pathetic. It's so embarrassing. And you know what? I'm not even sure who to blame here. Normally, I'd blame the organization, which has spent the past few years tearing it all down to the studs after a surprise wild card run in 2020.

But the Marlins are actually … not terrible yet this year. They've been surprisingly competitive. They're 8-9 in a crowded NL East, and actually feature a couple watchable players.

Y'all ever heard of this Matt Mervis fella? Look him up. He's been hitting tanks every night. Electric.

So, I'm thinking this one's on the fans. Sorry, fair is fair. I have to call it like I see ‘em, and that’s a piss poor showing by Marlins fans. How can you not show up when the team is decent, and it's 80 degrees with clear skies? That's perfect. Tickets probably cost $4. That's a nice stadium.

And less than 8,000 people showed up? Yeah, MLB might indeed have a Miami problem here. I know the organization hasn't been loyal to anyone for decades now – from players to fans – but still, there has to be some accountability here.

At least get your asses in the seats when the team is somewhat good. Show management that you care. That you'll come for a winner. If THIS is what the crowd looks like for an above-.500 team, I'm not sure why I'd even bother spending money if I'm the Marlins. Seriously.

Might as well just pack it in tomorrow, trade Sandy Alcántara, and call it a year.

Sad.