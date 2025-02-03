Olympian Noah Lyles Trolls Tyreek Hill Yet Again After Winning 60m Final At Grand Prix

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles can't stop calling out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The two very fast humans went back and forth with one another in 2024 about who the faster runner is, and while things had cooled off, Lyles elected to try and rekindle the drama over the weekend.

Lyles won the 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday, and shortly after crossing the finish line, he grabbed a handmade sign that read ‘Tyreek could never.’

Just over an hour after Lyles' celebration was shared on X, formerly Twitter, Hill responded with a post of his own.

The beef between the two stars seemed to have hit its peak back in August 2024 after Hill claimed he could beat Lyles in a race. When asked about Hill's comments, Lyles went into full-petty mode, and acted like he didn't know who Hill was.

Lyles is no stranger to stirring the pot of the professional sports world.

In 2023, he picked a fight with the NBA when he criticized teams for calling themselves "world champions" after winning the NBA Finals.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on they head," Lyle said. "World champion of what? The United States?"

Technically speaking, Lyles has a point when it comes to his criticisms of NBA ‘world champions,’ but criticizing a league and its players, who have a much larger stage than the track and field world does, is a bold strategy.

Then again, Lyles has found a way to pop up in the news and therefore get more eyeballs on his sport during non-Olympic years, which is an impressive feat in today's day and age.