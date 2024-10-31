In World Series Victory Celebration, Kiké Hernandez Throws Shade At Noah Lyles: ‘Suck It’

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions, and Kiké Hernandez wants to make sure Noah Lyles knows it!

The Olympic gold medalist sprinter has made it clear in the past that he doesn't believe winners of American sports leagues should call themselves "world champions." So fresh off of winning the World Series with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Hernandez took an unprovoked shot at Lyles during the team's clubhouse celebration.

"World Series champions," Hernandez said. "Suck it, Noah Lyles."

OK, it wasn't exactly unprovoked. Lyles kind of asked for it in September 2023 when he called out NBA teams for declaring themselves "world champions" when they win a title — sparking a feud with the entire league.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on they head," Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States?"

RELATED: Noah Lyles Continues To Troll Pro Athletes, Pretends Not To Know Who Tyreek Hill Is

Several high-profile NBA players, most notably Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, fired back at Lyles after that jab. Even USA Basketball posted on X, "Are we the World Champs now?" after winning gold in Paris.

Lyles made a similar comment about NFL teams winning the Super Bowl. And he probably feels that way about the World Series, too.

But whatever Noah Lyles wants to call it, the Dodgers are the champs. And they're going to have plenty of fun rubbing it in everyone's faces — not just Lyles' — in the coming days.