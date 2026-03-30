Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Future May Not Be Over After All

If Jed York’s comments were meant as even a small olive branch, Aiyuk should reach for it like a drowning man reaching for help.

Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers still is not settled, but the mixed messaging coming from the team on Monday only added to the uncertainty.

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings, Kyle Shanahan and owner Jed York struck noticeably different tones when asked about Aiyuk.

READ: NFL Executive Says 49ers Are Teaching Brandon Aiyuk A Lesson For Failed Relationship

Shanahan sounded like a coach bracing for the end, while York left at least some room for the situation to be repaired.

Shanahan made it clear there is no immediate deadline, but he also spoke about Aiyuk more as a situation to manage than as a player firmly in the team’s outlook.

READ: Congratulations Brandon Aiyuk, You Foolishly Played Yourself

"I don’t have a date for it, but I know eventually it’ll resolve itself," Shanahan said, via ESPN. "Hopefully, we could get something for [him]. And I know we’re in no rush to do that. You’ve got to do what’s right for the Niners."

Shanahan did not shut the door himself, but he did little to suggest the 49ers are actively working toward a full reset with Aiyuk in the fold.

York’s comments, though, were more calculated.

"I think anything’s possible, right?" York said. "We want to make sure that we have as talented of a roster as possible. First and foremost, he needs to get healthy and be able to perform. I think once that happens, he’s a really, really good football player."

York did not dismiss the possibility of Aiyuk contributing again. He framed the issue around health and performance, not finality.

That separation still matters because it reflects where things stand with Aiyuk right now … unresolved, strained and still complicated.

Aiyuk’s relationship with the organization has deteriorated amid contract issues, missed obligations and off-field controversy, including the speeding incident and fallout tied to his social media activity. Aiyuk also hasn’t come cheap: the 49ers handed him a four-year, $120 million extension before the relationship went sideways, making the frustration even harder to ignore.

There has also been a growing belief that San Francisco has already started preparing for life without him. But Monday’s remarks showed this is not a completely closed case just yet.

Aiyuk has worn the 49ers’ patience thin with poor judgment and unnecessary baggage, and that much is clear. If Jed York’s comments were meant as even a small olive branch, Aiyuk should reach for it like a drowning man reaching for help.

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