Internet Destroys Nico Iamaleava After Transfer Announcement

The internet had plenty of jokes after UCLA officially announced the arrival of Nico Iamaleava.

The former Tennessee QB became the focus of an NIL debacle after leaving the Volunteers to chase a huge payday.

Instead of transferring to a traditional power, he landed with the Bruins. For those of you who don't know, UCLA is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

He's now surrounded by a fraction of the talent he had in Knoxville.

Internet roasts Nico Iamaleava.

Social media had plenty of jokes when word started circulating Nico's likely destination was Los Angeles. Now, it's a done deal, and people are reacting exactly as you'd expect:

People aren't impressed.

I think it's safe to say there are going to be a lot of college football fans that are going to be cheering hard against Nico and UCLA.

The entire situation perfectly sums up everything wrong with college football and NIL. The young QB literally quit on the Volunteers shortly before the spring game.

A mess like this would have been unimaginable just five years ago.

Get ready for a lot more chaos and Nico to become a major college football villain. It's almost guaranteed to happen. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.