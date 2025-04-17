Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Ruthlessly Crushed For Reported Transfer Destination: REACTIONS

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava is getting obliterated online for his reported transfer destination.

The former Volunteers passer put on a masterclass in how not to handle a transfer situation and NIL negotiations.

He reportedly wanted a massive bag of money from the Vols and left the team the day before the spring game when he didn't get it.

The market for him has seemingly collapsed and a bombshell report Wednesday from Colin Cowherd has Nico landing at UCLA.

The internet isn't impressed.

Internet crushes Nico Iamaleava for reportedly transferring to UCLA.

Leaving a solid SEC team for a low-level Big Ten team that won five games in 2024 is certainly…..a choice.

It didn't take long at all for people to weigh in on social media, and the reactions are exactly what you'd expect:

People are ruthlessly hammering the former Tennessee QB.

To make the situation even funnier, UCLA's upcoming schedule is loaded with insanely tough games. The slate includes Utah, Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and USC.

It's going to be an out of the frying pan and into the fire situation for Nico, and he's going to have significantly less talent around him.

There is a very high chance this turns into an all-time NIL cautionary tale.

Yet, Tennessee fans shouldn't be panicking. The tweet below sums it up nicely. The hype surrounding him is way overblown.

Best of luck to Nico. He's going to need it once he realizes how bare the cupboards are at UCLA going up against a Big Ten schedule. It seems like many people are eager to watch a potential disaster unfold. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.